* Sterling gains in line with other perceived riskier
currencies
* Investors look to Wednesday's BoE minutes for easing clues
* Euro makes marginal gains on the pound
By Philip Baillie
LONDON, Nov 19 Sterling edged up against the
dollar on Monday as rising optimism of a resolution to the U.S.
fiscal cliff helped lift perceived riskier currencies, including
the pound.
The leaders of the U.S. Senate and House said on Friday they
would be flexible in efforts to settle fiscal policy differences
and avert a $600 billion "fiscal cliff" of tax rises and
spending cuts due to come in early next year.
Signs that politicians were willing to compromise soothed
concerns that the U.S. economy could be pushed into recession if
the tax rises and spending cuts go ahead.
"That is probably dollar negative," said Adam Cole, global
head of FX strategy at RBC, adding a swift resolution could
encourage more investors to cut positions in the safe haven
dollar.
Sterling rose 0.1 percent to $1.5899, breaking
clear of a two-month low of $1.5828 hit last week.
With no UK data scheduled for Monday the main focus this
week will be the release on Wednesday of minutes from the Bank
of England's November meeting. Investors will be scrutinising
the minutes to try and gauge the likelihood of further monetary
easing.
"The Bank of England's minutes will show the hurdle for more
quantitative easing is quite high. If anything (the minutes)
will be sterling positive," said RBC's Cole.
Many market players expect the minutes to show an almost
unanimous vote against more easing in November, but could look
for clues of how policymakers view the government's recent
decision to transfer the interest proceeds of QE from the BoE to
the UK treasury.
The euro was up 0.15 percent at 80.30 pence,
helped by optimism that international lenders will forge a deal
to release debt-stricken Greece's next aid tranche.
Traders cited options expiries at 80.10 pence, which would
keep the single currency close to that level, with potential
resistance at the 21-day moving average at 80.36.
Some strategists warned the outlook for the pound was
clouded by the risk of deteriorating economic data. The UK
economy emerged from recession in the third quarter but recent
data has been weak.
"Big picture, we still think sterling looks a little
expensive here against both the euro and the dollar relative to
UK fundamentals, which have been far from impressive since the
Q3 GDP data," Lloyds analysts said in a note.