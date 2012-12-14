* S&P cuts UK's debt outlook to negative from stable

* Euro gains could be limited as downgrade not imminent

* Sterling up 0.1 percent vs dollar

By Philip Baillie

LONDON, Dec 14 Sterling hit its lowest level in more than a week against the euro on Friday after Standard & Poor's lowered its outlook on UK government debt to negative, although downside was seen as limited as a ratings downgrade was not imminent.

The downgrade puts S&P's outlook on the UK in line with other ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's. S&P said it sees a one-in-three chance that Britain will lose its prized triple-A credit rating.

Some analysts said the euro's short-term gains were likely to be capped, however, as a credit rating downgrade was not imminent even though S&P's move puts more focus on the UK's poor growth outlook.

"The cut probably makes sterling sell in the short term ... the direction hasn't been very dramatic so far but it obviously takes the shine off the triple-A status," said Geoff Kendrick, currency analyst at Nomura.

"It is not structurally positive, but the reaction hasn't been huge," he said, adding the April highs of around 82 pence would provide key resistance to further euro strength.

The euro extended gains made after the outlook downgrade on Thursday to hit a nine-day high of 81.29 pence.

It was last up 0.1 percent on the day at 81.20 pence and within sight of last week's peak of 81.47 pence, its highest level since Oct. 24.

Against the dollar the pound gained 0.1 percent to $1.6130, near a six-week high of $1.6173 hit on Wednesday.

Some analysts said although the negative outlook could raise questions over the UK's relative safe-haven status, investors were unlikely to dump UK government bonds as a result.

"A potential UK sovereign downgrade could erode the demand for sterling as a safe haven proxy for euro," Citibank told clients in a morning note.

"We doubt that this could grow into a sustained sterling negative, however," the note said, adding that demand for UK gilts was likely to remain high as an alternative to peripheral bonds and thus support sterling.

The dollar has come under pressure in recent sessions both against the pound and the euro after the Federal Reserve increased its asset purchase scheme on Wednesday, with investors also fretting over looming U.S. budget problems.