LONDON Jan 31 Sterling traded broadly steady on Friday as the sell-off in emerging currencies which has dominated global markets in the past week eased.

The pound, the best performing major currency in the second half of last year, has been buffeted this month by competing signals on the likelihood of a rise in official interest rates from an improving economy and Bank of England officials.

Governor Mark Carney repeated on Wednesday that a rate rise was not on the horizon any time soon and that, along with concerns over the still fragile structure of an upturn based on rising house prices, has given sterling bulls food for thought.

Most banks predict the pound will gain against the euro this year but are less convinced about its prospects against the dollar, set to gain from an expected rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

Traders said European central banks were also seen in the market on Friday buying euros at the end of the month. The pound dipped just 0.1 percent against the single currency to 82.30 pence and roughly the same against the dollar to $1.6450.

"Sterling tends to suffer (against other majors) at times of retrenchment of risk appetite and I think that's what we have seen this week," said Phyllis Papadavid, senior global FX strategist at BNP Paribas in London.

"It is still one of our top picks for this year - we expect it to outperform strongly against the euro - but it probably needs the dust to settle on this emerging weakness before we can get back to that trend."

Most emerging currencies had gained a foothold on Friday, possibly helped by market holidays in Asia, but there was little sense of a decisive end to the flood of capital out of the developing world that is this year's clearest market trend.

Papadavid said the French bank's target for the euro this year was 76 pence, in line with the bullish view on sterling taken by many banks at the start of 2014.

But with most also pro-dollar given expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue steadily to ease back on its massive programme of bond-buying, price action there has been choppy so far in January.

The pound traded at its strongest to the dollar since the 2008 financial crisis last week but has been hit by investors' use of the dollar as one of the main safe havens for their money from this week's storm on emerging markets.

Germany's Commerzbank said the pound may have hit a key reversal point against the U.S. currency.

"Sterling's outlook has at last turned more negative," the bank's technical analysts said in a note on Friday. "The reversal at key resistance (1.6635 and 1.6657) suggests that the market may well have topped. However we will need to see a close below the 1.6419 uptrend to confirm the market has failed."