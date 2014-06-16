* Bean comments add more fuel to rate rise expectations
* Breaks above $1.70 for first time since August 2009
* BoE meeting minutes on Wednesday may confirm sea change
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 16 Sterling topped $1.70 for the
first time since August 2009 on Monday, adding to gains from
last week after a surprise U-turn by the head of the Bank of
England that pointed to the prospect of higher interest rates
this year.
Governor Mark Carney's comments drove a surge for sterling
on Friday, and his deputy, Charlie Bean, added some fuel on
Sunday, when he said he was optimistic about the economy and
would welcome the bank's beginning to "normalise" interest
rates.
Analysts said the tone of the comments had firmed
expectations that the minutes of the Bank's June meeting, due on
Wednesday, would show at least one member of the monetary policy
committee had backed an immediate rise in rates.
"All of these remarks do suggest the tide is turning at the
Bank of England," said Jane Foley, a currency strategist with
Rabobank in London. "Whether that means that a hike by the end
of this year is on the cards, we are not sure. But these minutes
may go some way to showing us."
Before Carney's comments last Thursday, analysts had already
been speculating that the minutes would show his colleague
Martin Weale had voted in favour of a hike in rates now.
Sterling gained more than 10 percent in the past year on
expectations a rapidly improving UK economy would prompt the
bank to raise interest rates before its peers in Europe and the
United States. But the rally had stalled in the past month after
Carney warned markets in mid-May not to expect swift action.
That added to the impact of his remarks last Thursday that
pricing for a rate hike in the first half of next year might be
too conservative. Some analysts speculated he was moving to
ensure he was not left behind by the consensus on the council.
Sterling gained as much as a third of a percent against the
dollar to a five-year high of $1.7011 before retreating. The
euro was 0.2 percent lower at 79.65 pence, having
fallen to 79.59 pence, its lowest since early October, 2012.
"Strength could continue heading into Wednesday's minutes,"
Citi analysts said in a morning note. "Indications a more
hawkish contingent are growing closer to or in fact voted for
hikes in June are likely to spur on the recent rally."
Like many in the market, Foley said the pound's strength
would be more visible against the euro, undermined by the
European Central Bank's moves to loosen policy just as the BoE
headed in the opposite direction.
A U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week also may hint at
when it will start to raise rates after the projected end to its
monthly quantitative easing programme in September or October.
"As long as the ECB maintains this dovish line sterling will
remain strong against the euro and we could see it gain to as
much as 78 pence," Foley said. "Against the dollar it may be
more complicated."
