* Euro up 0.2 pct vs sterling, but stays near 2-mth low

* Euro to stay pressured as euro zone debt crisis deepens

* Analysts see sterling falling vs dollar if risk aversion rises

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Aug 5 Sterling hovered near a two-month high against the euro on Friday, supported by concerns that the euro zone's debt problems may overwhelm two of its larger economies.

The euro recovered early losses versus sterling, edging up as traders said the European Central Bank was buying Irish and Portuguese bonds to stem a rise in their yields.

But analysts expect the deepening debt crisis in the single currency zone will knock the euro lower again against the pound.

"If we continue to get this risk-off environment, euro/sterling could continue to go lower on euro-specific risks," said Adam Cole, global head of currency strategy at RBC Markets.

The pound was supported against the dollar, stabilising from the previous day's losses, but analysts see the chance of more downside if concerns about a wider, global economic slowdown ratchet higher and extend the panicked sell-off seen in many global markets this week.

The euro rose 0.2 percent on the day to 86.85 pence, having hit a session high of 87.08 pence. It recovered from an earlier slide to 86.55 pence, a level also hit on Thursday and the euro's weakest since late May.

Recovering from the early dip, the single currency hovered above 86.65 pence, its 200-day moving average which is seen as a key technical support level. Analysts say a close below that would open up the potential for a fall to 85.90 pence.

Sterling was up 0.2 percent on the day at $1.6297, finding its footing after falling 1.0 percent the previous day when the dollar rallied broadly on the back of intervention by Japanese authorities to sell the yen.

The pound showed little reaction to data showing a big rise in UK wholesale prices.

The figures did nothing to change the view that the Bank of England may hold off from raising interest rates until well into 2012 at the earliest, though it might complicate any efforts at further stimulus via quantitative easing.

Data from mortgage lender Halifax showed UK house prices rose in July, but it also indicated that the housing market was unlikely to improve further through the end of the year.

CABLE RISKS SEEN

Analysts said sterling could come under selling pressure next week if the BoE cuts its growth forecast in its quarterly inflation report, which some said could call sterling's recent perception as a "safe-haven" currency into question.

"Weaker growth ahead while inflation remains uncomfortably high this year could make the ambitious government fiscal austerity plan look difficult to achieve," CitiFX analyst Valentin Marinov said in a note.

"In addition, abating inflation pressures against the background of slowing global growth could maintain speculation for more BoE accommodation ahead."

Given these risks, he added that the relative UK/U.S. rate spread was less likely to provide support for Cable even if the U.S. Federal Reserve next week signals it is prepared to ease monetary policy further to stimulate the economic recovery.

The spread between two-year UK/U.S. swap rates has narrowed in past months as investors have priced out the chance of a UK rate rise from 0.5 percent anytime soon, while some in the market see a risk the central bank may have to step up its asset-buying scheme.

U.S. rates have been chained near zero since late 2008.

Some analysts added that the pound had room to lose against the dollar if worries about a full-blown global economic downturn prompts investors to plough funds back into the world's most liquid currency.

"The UK doesn't have the safe-haven status of the dollar," Cole at RBC argued.

"And despite the U.S.-centric nature of some of the problems the world is digesting, I still think the dollar's safe-haven status is unshaken. So Cable could go lower in a outright risk-off environment."

Given growing concerns about the global outlook, investors braced for U.S. jobs data due at 1230 GMT. Reuters forecasts are for U.S. non-farm payrolls to rise 115,000 in July.

Traders said they were pricing in the possibility of a weaker-than-expected reading, but some analysts said they could not rule out the chance of a negative reading, which could add to the selling in risky assets and may put some selling pressure on sterling versus the dollar. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by John Stonestreet)