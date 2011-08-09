* Sterling bid on media reports that UK rating is safe

* Riots in London hurt sterling's appeal

* Manufacturing and industrial output data at 0830 GMT

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Aug 9 Sterling rose against the dollar on Tuesday on newspaper reports the UK's triple-A credit rating is safe but it looked vulnerable to the downside ahead of industrial and manufacturing data expected to highlight the fragility of the UK economy.

Sterling was last up 0.2 percent versus the dollar at $1.6348 , boosted by discussion among traders of a Handelsblatt interview with the head of ratings agency Standard & Poor's who said he did not expect to downgrade the UK within the next two years.

But analysts said more poor economic data, combined with another night of rioting and looting in London, would darken the outlook for sterling.

"Just a few days ago we were talking about sterling as a new safe haven but these riots taking place are another blemish that must have soured anyone's taste for the currency," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.

"If the data comes in a bit stronger than expected we may see a modest rally but the way things are there's a good possibility people will sell into it. The situation is in flux across the markets and people will trade on headlines."

Manufacturing output for June is forecast to show a sharp slowdown to 0.2 percent from 1.8 percent, while industrial output, also due at 0830 GMT is expected to fall to 0.4 percent from 0.9 percent previously.

Last week data showed manufacturing PMI shrank in July for the first time in two years, boding ill for the economy.

The euro was last trading up 0.1 percent against the pound at 86.97 pence , helped by a fall in Italian and Spanish bond yields that narrowed in anticipation the European Central Bank may continue to buy debt in the secondary market.

INFLATION REPORT AWAITED

If declines in UK output are as significant as forecasts suggest, sterling could come under pressure ahead of the Bank of England's quarterly inflation report on Wednesday.

UK economic data has consistently surprised on the downside and although inflation has been stubbornly above the BOE's target range, the central bank is likely to signal that it will not raise interest rates within the next year.

Some in the market are speculating that the BOE may even have to resort to more quantitative easing if growth remains sluggish domestically and external risk factors like a stuttering global recovery intensify.

"Weaker growth while inflation remains uncomfortably high this year could make the ambitious government fiscal austerity goals look difficult to achieve," said Citi strategist Valentin Marinov in a note.

"In addition, abating inflation pressures against the background of slowing global growth could maintain speculations for more BoE accommodation ahead."

Financial markets, having factored in at least three quarter percentage point Bank of England rate increases in 2011 at the start of the year, have now priced out chances of a rate hike in 2012. (reporting by Nia Williams)