* Sterling hits 2-week low versus euro, slips vs dollar

* Pound on back foot ahead of BoE Inflation Report at 0930 GMT

* BoE's King expected to revise UK growth outlook

LONDON, Aug 10 Sterling slipped to a two-week low versus the euro and was pressured against the dollar, dogged by speculation that the Bank of England will lower its economic growth forecasts when it issues its quarterly inflation report on Wednesday.

The BoE publishes its August Quarterly Inflation Report at 0930 GMT, which will be followed by a news conference by Governor Mervyn King. The bank is expected to announce a weaker outlook for this year and next.

The pound has sold off this week as a raft of weak UK economic data, including data on Tuesday showing an unexpected fall in UK manufacturing output, has stirred speculation that the already anaemic growth reading for the second quarter may be revised downward.

This would keep intact the belief among investors that UK interest rates will stay chained at a record low 0.5 percent until well into 2012.

Some analysts argued sterling's value reflected this possibility, adding that any additional, sustained downside to sterling may be limited.

"If yesterday's data was anything to go by, there's a risk that Q2 growth could be revised downwards, and as a result, King is going to highlight all of the concerns with respect to growth.

"I think the market has priced in lower growth, so King's speech shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone."

Sterling slipped 0.3 percent to a session low of $1.6241 in early London trade. On Tuesday, it fell as low as $1.6176, its weakest since July 21.

The euro rose 0.4 percent to 88.48 pence, its highest since late July. The single currency was boosted by a sharp jump against the Swiss franc after the Swiss National Bank announced new liquidity measures to stem strength in the domestic currency.

The BoE is widely expected to raise its near-term inflation forecasts, but given sluggish growth, this is seen doing little to change the view that it will keep rates low.

At the same time, King is expected to face questions about whether the latest market turmoil has moved the BoE closer to a second bout of quantitative easing, which would be negative for the pound in the longer term.

"It will be hard for GBP bulls to find something within the detail to provide the excuse for a meaningful bid," analysts at Credit Agricole CIB said in a note.

"The only advantage bulls have is that some of the dovish adjustment has already been reflected in yesterday's GBP sell-off." (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)