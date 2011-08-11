* Sterling near 3-week low versus dollar

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Aug 11 Sterling hovered near 3-week lows against the dollar on Thursday, struggling after the Bank of England downgraded its growth forecast on Wednesday, with risks growing for further losses as the British government's fiscal cuts continue to bite.

Risks to the UK economy are being exacerbated by the knock-on effects stemming from the euro zone's debt crisis and a worrying outlook for global growth.

The Bank of England (BoE) on Wednesday lowered its expectation for annual GDP growth to around 2.0 percent for the fourth quarter of 2011. In May, it had forecast 2.47 percent growth by the end of the year. The bank also said inflation would fall rapidly in 2012. [

This combined with the government's fiscal austerity plans are likely to keep sterling pressured.

"If the UK economy underperforms in line with the BoE's forecasts it raises questions about the sustainability of the government's fiscal goals," said Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi.

"The government's dilemma on top of the BoE's dilemma should continue to keep sterling under pressure."

Finance minister George Osborne will address a recalled parliament on Thursday amid growing concern that widely publicised scenes of rioting in English cities this week could damage confidence in the economy and in London, one of the world's biggest financial centres.

Markets expect the BoE to keep interest rates at record lows into 2013, with some speculation that another round of quantitative easing may be needed to stimulate growth.

Sterling traded with slight gains on the day at $1.6163 after sliding to a three-week low of $1.6111 in thin Asian trade. Technical analysts also said the outlook for the pound was bearish.

"Support offered by the 55-day moving average at $1.6222 has been eroded on a closing basis. This leaves the chart outlook more negative and re-focuses attention on the 200-day moving average at $1.6087 and then 1.5784, the recent low," said Karen Jones, technical analyst at Commerzbank.

The euro traded with gains of around 0.3 percent against sterling at 88.10 pence after rising to a one-month high of 88.86 on Thursday.

The euro steadied after European markets were spooked on Wednesday by speculation that France could be the next triple A-rated sovereign to suffer a downgrade and about the health of French banks. (Editing by Susan Fenton)