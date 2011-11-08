* Sterling edges towards 1-month high versus euro

* Pound benefits from safety bets, UK gilt yields lower than Italy ones

* GBP upside limited due to signs UK economy continues to struggle

LONDON, Nov 8 Sterling crept up versus the euro on Tuesday as investors sold the single currency on uncertainty over whether Italy will be able to pass a crucial vote on public finances later in the day as Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi faces pressure to resign.

The pound hovered near a one-month high versus the euro. Sterling is considered a safer bet because Britain has already implemented drastic austerity measures to improve its public finances, something that euro zone countries including Italy and Greece have been unable to do so far.

This has kept UK debt yields much lower than those in Italy and Greece, keeping their appeal high among investors looking for relatively low-risk assets and supporting the pound.

If parliament fails to pass the fiscal reforms, that could sink Berlusconi's government and raise pressure on him to resign.

Analysts say his resignation could offer some short-term relief to the euro, which has been stung by the view Italy will be unable to survive its debt crisis under the current prime minister.

"If the Italian vote fails, and Berlusconi loses a confidence vote we could see a short-term fillip for the euro, which would be negative for the euro, but I think that would be transitory," said Simon Smith, economist at FXPro.

"Sterling has certainly gained some benefit on what's been going on in Italy, and that's likely to continue that modest sterling appreciation versus the euro," said Simon Smith, economist at FXPro.

In early London trade, the euro slipped 0.2 percent to a session low of 85.57 pence, closing in on 85.48 pence hit last week, its weakest since early October.

Ten-year UK gilt yields hovered around 2.28 percent , much lower than 6.65 percent for the same maturity for Italian debt , near a euro zone lifetime high which is widely considered unsustainable.

The pound was flat on the day at $1.6061, supported by bids suspected below $1.6040. A rise above $1.6167 would take it to its highest since early September.

The latest positioning figures shows speculators remain short on the pound, suggesting that the market remains tilted in favour of sterling weakness. As a result of this skew, some analysts believe there is room for the pound to rise further, particularly versus currencies with big net long positions.

"GBP downside should limited during periods of weak risk sentiment compared to other risky currencies such as AUD, where the market is still long positioned," Lloyds analysts said in a note.

Many in the market believe widening yield spreads between UK gilts and the debt of some euro zone countries will continue to boost the pound, although analysts caution that further, significant gains may be limited due to ongoing signs of weakness in the UK economy.

A reading of UK retail sales on Tuesday suggested that sluggish consumption may continue to hamper overall growth, with BRC retail sales falling 0.6 percent year-on-year in October.

Separate figures showed UK house prices fell in October, and investors awaited a reading of UK industrial production later in the day. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Anna Willard)