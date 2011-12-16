* Sterling near 10-month high versus euro
* Euro zone sentiment brittle but UK econ has problems of
its own
* Pound looking vulnerable versus dollar, support at
$1.5475/15
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Dec 16 Sterling steadied near
10-month highs against the euro on Friday as the euro zone debt
crisis shadowed the single currency, but further gains for the
pound could be slowed by the UK economy being in a fragile state
of its own.
The mood in the euro zone remained brittle with possible
cuts in the credit ratings of euro zone countries looming after
a key EU summit last week offered little respite to turbulent
euro zone bond markets and cash-starved European banks.
But sterling's sensitivity to risk sentiment left it
vulnerable, with the head of the International Monetary Fund
Christine Lagarde saying on Thursday the global economic outlook
was gloomy, and after ratings agency Fitch included the UK's
Barclays in a downgrade of several major banks.
"The UK is heavily exposed to the financial sector and there
is a good chance it could catch up with euro weakness now as we
head into year-end," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX
strategy at Morgan Stanley.
The pound was steady against the euro at 83.93 pence
, after rising to a 10-month high on Wednesday of
83.72. Traders said a cluster of corporate euro bids were
gathering around 83.30.
The euro has lost around 1.8 percent against sterling over
the course of the week with the single currency under widespread
selling pressure and is down around 2.1 percent from opening
2011 levels.
Heading into 2012, analysts at BNY Mellon said euro/sterling
could be about to make one of its periodic break-outs after
trading in a fairly well defined range.
"The price appears to be making a concerted effort to break
down out of its well defined range it could well be that a
similar pattern is going to emerge again over the months ahead,"
said BNY Mellon in a note.
Sterling was up slightly on the day against the dollar at
$1.5532, steadying above a 2-month low of $1.5408 hit
on Wednesday.
Technical analysts highlighted strong support around that
low, coinciding with the uptrend from its 2010 trough, but the
outlook was said to be negative while below the 55-day moving
average at $1.5746.
Upward revisions announced Thursday to UK retail sales for
September and October were a mild positive, but with high
inflation, government spending cuts and the knock-on effects of
the euro zone crisis, the outlook for the economy remained
precariously balanced.
"Cable's rebound over past few days is running out of steam
and I think a break of $1.5475 today would see an acceleration
to the downside," said Stannard, who highlighted next week's
Bank of England policy minutes as a potential hazard for
sterling.
The BoE must decide by February whether to extend the
four-month programme of quantitative easing asset purchases that
they approved in October.
