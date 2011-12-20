* Sterling hits 11-mth high of 83.55 pence per euro

* UK assets seen safer than euro ones given debt crisis

* Traders: EUR/GBP could fall below 80 pence in Q1 2012

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Dec 20 Investors flocked to the UK currency on Tuesday, sending it to an 11-month high against the euro, believing British assets to be a safe haven from the euro zone's festering debt crisis.

The pound rallied broadly in thin trade as many market participants were on holiday ahead of the year-end season.

It climbed around 1 percent on the day versus the dollar with traders citing demand from Middle Eastern names and model funds. Gains against the dollar pushed the pound to its highest level against a currency basket since early March.

The euro fell 0.3 percent on the day to 83.55 pence, its lowest since mid-January.

Traders said the pound's gains versus the euro mainly reflected continuing worries following a European Union summit earlier this month which is seen as having failed to come up with a firm, immediate plan to solve the debt crisis.

"There seems to be sentiment in favour of (the pound) at the moment," said a trader in London. "The post-EU summit feeling is that the UK is best out of it."

He added that ongoing negative sentiment for the euro would push the currency below 80 pence in the first quarter of 2012.

Anticipation among investors that the UK will hold onto its priced AAA credit rating while countries including France and Germany are seen to be at risk of losing theirs is a main factor behind sterling's relative safety at the moment.

Against the dollar, the pound rose roughly 1 percent to half a percent to a session high of $1.5649.

Sterling's rally accelerated after it broke above stop-loss orders around $1.5600 and above, while it also sailed through offers around $1.5620-30.

Still, traders said they expected momentum to buy sterling to peter out above $1.5650.

"I would expect now all stops are done and I would expect sellers ahead of $1.5700 so we should run out of steam," said a trader in London.

UK RISKS

Sterling has benefited from weakness in the euro, but a sluggish economy and a loss of confidence in Europe is a risk to Britain, given that the EU is the UK's biggest export market and British banks have a sizeable exposure to euro zone debt.

Heading into 2012, some analysts see a risk that sterling's safe-haven status may dwindle against the euro, given political issues raised by the UK's refusal to back an EU treaty at this month's summit.

Jane Foley, FX strategist at Rabobank, argued that this month's EU summit has thrown wide open the distance between the two parties in Britain's coalition government, and their respective allegiances with Europe.

"This suggests that the relative attraction of sterling versus the euro is a little less than it was at the start of this month and the ability of the pound to behave as a safe haven is thus reduced," she said in a note.

Others in the market believe the prospect of ongoing monetary stimulus from the Bank of England may also weigh on the pound, given that such easing requires flooding the market with the currency, which reduces its demand.

Minutes from the Bank of England's latest policy meeting will be released on Wednesday and are likely to show policymakers are prepared to consider further monetary stimulus to boost the fragile UK economy in the early part of 2012.

Many in the market believe central bank policymakers voted unanimously to keep its asset-buying programme unchanged this month, while keeping the door open to more if necessary.

"I don't think there's going to be any change in the vote split. Everyone knows the situation in the UK, and it's already priced in," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at UBS, adding that the minutes would have limited impact on sterling. (Editing by Anna Willard)