* Sterling steady in thin trade

* Italian debt auctions could pressure euro

* Pound driven by events elsewhere; UK economy a concern

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Dec 28 Sterling was steady on Wednesday as thin year-end trading trapped it in tight ranges, staying not far from an 11-month high against the euro as the single currency remained under pressure before Italian debt auctions.

The euro was at 83.39 pence versus the pound, not far from Wednesday's low of 83.02 pence, its weakest since mid-January.

Analysts and traders expected this level could be tested if the Italian auction disappoints and increase concerns about the sustainability of the country's finances as the debt crisis in the euro zone remains acute.

On Wednesday, Italy will sell up to 9 billion euros of six-month treasury bills and 2.5 billion euros of two-year zero coupon bonds, seen as a possible gauge of demand ahead of a sale of 8.5 billion euros of 3-year and 10-year bonds on Thursday.

"Sterling is mostly a function of what else is going on, though people are still concerned about UK fundamentals," said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

He said sterling was still benefiting as investors sought alternatives to the under-pressure euro.

"The focus for trading will be going into and coming out of the Italian auctions," he said.

In the near term, some traders see the pound struggling to extend significant gains beyond levels around 83.30 per euro - equivalent to the 1.20 level in sterling/euro - which attract demand for euros from UK importers.

However, many in the market expect the pound to resume its climb if European policymakers continue to struggle to resolve the euro zone debt crisis, potentially taking the single currency towards 80 pence in the coming months.

As debt problems in the euro zone escalate, sterling has benefited against the euro from perceived safety flows into UK gilts. This pushed the yield on the 10-year gilt to a record low just below 2 percent on Friday.

But concerns over the fragility of the British economy are seen extending well into 2012 with BoE policymakers leaving the door open for more quantitative easing in February.

"Whilst some further tranches of QE from the BoE are likely, the fact that the ECB are very likely to keep adding liquidity throughout the new year will keep the euro on the back foot and euro/sterling could see a test lower," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX broker at ETX Capital.

"Sterling/dollar's fortunes will continue to ebb and flow by and large with risk appetite. So as long as there is widespread worry about the wider global economy and sovereign debt levels, the dollar will hold its own."

Sterling was steady against the dollar at $1.5672, well below a high of $1.5775 hit on Dec. 21.

Data on Friday showed UK service sector output fell at its fastest pace since April, sparking concerns that the economy may already have entered recession. (Editing by John Stonestreet)