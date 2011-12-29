* Sterling hits 2-week low of $1.5424, hits day's trough vs euro

* Demand from UK corporates stems further Cable losses for now

* Analysts expect QE speculation to keep Cable weak

LONDON, Dec 29 Sterling slipped across the board on Thursday due to selling by real money participants, and the UK currency risks more losses in 2012 if investors speculate that more quantitative easing may be in store to boost the fragile UK economy.

In holiday-thinned trading, the pound hit a two-week low of $1.5424. Traders cited sterling selling related to hourly bank fixings, which also pushed the UK currency to a session low of 83.52 pence per euro.

Sterling extended losses suffered on Wednesday, when it ran into last-minute selling by U.S. corporate names before their year-end book closings. As a result, it fell nearly 1.5 percent on the day, its worst daily performance since September.

Analysts said the pound's fall had been exacerbated by illiquid markets as many traders were away for the year-end holiday season.

They added that the prospect of more QE by the Bank of England early next year, along with the risks posed to the UK financial sector by the worsening euro zone debt crisis, would pressure the pound lower early next year.

"Given the UK growth issue and the UK's exposure to the European debt crisis, I think the BoE will move towards QE soon, and as the market prices in the increased probability of this Cable will suffer," said Raghav Subbarao, currency strategist at Barclays Capital.

He added that Barclays, which expects the BoE to announce more easing measures in February, sticks by its forecasts made earlier this month that sterling will trade at $1.55 by February, before falling to $1.52 by May.

The Bank of England this month voted to maintain its target level of quantitative asset purchases at 275 billion pounds, but has suggested it is prepared to buy more assets from the market to boost the economy.

This is widely seen to be negative for sterling as it would flood the market with pounds, cutting demand for the currency.

Traders said demand for pounds by UK corporates helped to lift sterling from the day's low. They added that most orders were going through electronic trading systems, suggesting movements were being driven by model-related trades.

"Sterling is not popular at the moment," said a trader in London. "We're seeing no specific sellers, just orders on the machine," said a trader in London.

In the near term, some traders expected the pound to struggle to extend significant gains beyond levels around 83.30 per euro - equivalent to 1.20 euros in sterling/euro - which attract demand for euros from UK importers.

But many in the market expect the pound to resume its climb against the euro if European policymakers continue to struggle to resolve the euro zone crisis.

This could potentially take the single currency towards 80 pence in the coming months, although analysts argue that sterling will track any fall in the euro versus the dollar, which tends to climb during times of uncertainty due to its deep liquidity.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Stephen Nisbet)