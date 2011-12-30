* Euro/sterling falls 0.4 pct, approaches 11 1/2-mth low

* Traders cite thin trade; UK markets close early on Fri.

* Analysts: GBP faces selling in 2012, but UK's AAA may help

LONDON, Dec 30 Sterling rose against a broadly weak euro on Friday, approaching an 11 1/2-month high as speculation that the euro zone debt crisis will worsen in 2012 prompted investors to dump the single currency versus the pound on the last trading day of the year.

The euro slipped 0.4 percent on the day to 83.66 pence, closing in on 83.02 pence hit last week for the first time since early January. With most traders out on year-end holidays, currency moves were exacerbated in thin markets.

UK markets close early on Friday, and will be closed on Monday.

Despite its gains versus the euro, the pound struggled against the dollar, which has outperformed in the last half of 2011 as uncertainty about the future of the euro zone has led to a flight to safety to the U.S. currency.

This has hammered relatively riskier currencies including sterling in past months, and sterling/dollar is poised to end the year near a 2 1/2-month low, having fallen around 1 percent since the start of 2011.

Euro/sterling has lost nearly 2.5 percent this year. As a result, the pound is on course to end 2011 1.2 percent higher, having hit a 10-month high of 81.70 last week. On Friday, it stood at 80.8.

Many in the market believe the pound may come under more selling pressure versus the dollar next year if European leaders are not seen to be making progress on solving the region's debt problems, which would be negative for the UK's financial sector.

The growing possibility that the Bank of England may further increase its quantitative purchases of UK assets next year to boost the economy is also considered a negative risk for sterling.

But some analysts say the pound could find some support, not only against the euro, but also versus the dollar as the U.S. currency is seen at risk due to fiscal instability with Washington struggling to agree budget issues and the economy limping along.

"You wonder whether in this environment, sterling performs better because the Bank of England is being proactive, and no one is stopping it from doing more QE if that's what it requires," said Tom Levinson, currency strategist at ING.

The bank expects sterling to fall to $1.52 in the first quarter of 2012, before recovering to around $1.56 in six months time.

Levinson added that while the UK economy will suffer if the euro zone debt crisis worsens, sterling may benefit from safety flows from overseas investors if Britain can keep its cherished AAA rating as other European countries risk losing theirs.

"The UK's AAA rating is not as robust as it may otherwise be, but relatively, it stands out as a better credit than Europe. So long as things don't fall off a cliff, the UK will look like a relative area of strength," Levinson said.

The pound was flat on the day at $1.5423, but was stuck near $1.5361 hit on Thursday, its weakest since early October.

Traders said flows had all but ground to a halt but cited slight interest for sterling/dollar from UK corporates for longer-term hedging purposes, which was supporting the pound.

"They are natural buyers and just picking up some at what they think is a cheap level," said a trader in London.

The pound offered limited reaction to a fall in 10-year UK gilt yields to a record low around 1.92 percent, as official UK debt is mainly held domestically. Only around 30 percent is held by overseas investors, including those in the euro zone.

Some traders expect the pound to struggle to extend significant gains beyond levels around 83.30 per euro - equivalent to 1.20 euros in sterling/euro - which attract demand for euros from UK importers. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)