By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Jan 3 Sterling hovered close to a one-year high versus the euro on Tuesday and gained against the dollar, as improved risk sentiment prompted some investors to close bets on more losses for the pound ahead of data on UK manufacturing.

The purchasing managers' index on manufacturing is due at 0928 GMT and analysts said a below-forecast reading may temper sterling's gains. But with the market still focused on events surrounding the euro zone debt crisis the data was unlikely to have more than a short-term impact.

The headline index was expected to dip to 47.4 in December from 47.6, showing activity firmly in contraction and adding to evidence that the UK economy is heading towards recession.

The euro was steady at 83.38 pence, not far from its recent low of 83.02 pence, its weakest since early January 2011. Below there the single currency would target the Jan. 2011 low of 82.85 pence.

"The UK PMI data is expected to confirm the market view that the outlook for the UK economy is not looking good, but the market's bigger focus is on Europe," said Geraldine Concagh, economist at AIB Group Treasury in Dublin.

"Even if the number is weak the trend will remain for a weaker euro versus sterling".

A Financial Times survey showed economists expected a bleak 2012 which could rival 2009 for economic weakness in Britain as output is hit by the eurozone debt crisis.

The pound gained around 2.5 percent versus the euro over 2011 and has risen from above 86 pence per euro in early December, gaining as investors sought alternatives to an under-pressure single currency.

Many are sceptical that sterling can be considered a safe haven asset, however, given the fragility of the UK economy and its debt levels, which are still high despite government austerity measures aimed at reducing the country's deficit.

"We are no big supporters of the UK currency being a potential safe haven in case of market turbulence. That said, we cannot ignore the decent performance of the UK currency versus the euro at the end of last year," analysts at KBC said in a note to clients.

"We start the year with a neutral bias and look out whether the cross rate is ready for some kind of short-covering rally after the December sell-off."

Against the dollar, the pound rose 0.4 percent to $1.5569 , lifted as data unexpectedly showed Chinese manufacturing activity expanded slightly in December, helping equities and weighing on the safe haven dollar.