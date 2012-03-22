* Slips with risk sentiment after China, euro zone PMIs
* Pound also weighed by Wednesday's BoE policy minutes
* Sterling gains on weak euro, nears one-month high
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, March 22 Sterling slipped against the
dollar on Thursday, weighed by subdued market sentiment as the
previous day's cautious Bank of England policy minutes reminded
investors of the British economy's vulnerable position.
Declining risk sentiment gave broad support to the dollar
after soft Chinese and euro zone purchasing manager surveys
knocked equity markets and the common currency in early European
trade.
Minutes from the BoE Monetary Policy Committee meeting
released Wednesday showed a surprisingly dovish slant as
ratesetters Adam Posen and David Miles pushed for more
quantitative easing to try to stimulate the economy.
"Sterling is being moved a lot more by what's going on
elsewhere but I was shocked by the dovish nature of the minutes
as most people thought more QE in May was off the table and this
puts the risk of it back on," said Kathleen Brooks, research
director at FOREX.com.
"I don't think it changes the near-term direction of
sterling but it should make it difficult for the currency to
rally from here."
Sterling was down around 0.1 percent against the dollar at
$1.5850, holding above Wednesday's low of $1.5817.
Traders said a clean break below the 200-day moving average
around $1.5856 was needed for fresh downside potential.
The pound showed little reaction to what analysts and
ratings agencies described as a fiscally neutral UK budget the
previous day. Fitch ratings said finance minister George
Osborne's proposals showed commitment to deficit reduction and
would not impact the UK's AAA rating.
But a strict programme of austerity is likely to weigh on
growth and keep investors cautious on the pound.
"The outlook for sterling depends on the economy - it could
take a long time for recovery to take root, and sterling
probably will only rally when there are signs that's happening.
About the best you can say of the budget was that it won't
hurt," said analysts at Societe Generale in a note.
The euro was down around 0.2 percent against sterling at
83.03 pence, close to a recent one-month low of 82.83 after the
weaker French and German data weighed on the single currency.
Traders were awaiting UK retail sales data for February at
0930 GMT with economists in a Reuters poll expecting a fall of
0.4 percent on the month after a 0.9 percent rise in January.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)