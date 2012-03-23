* Sterling rises vs greenback as dollar index slumps

* Slight pick-up in QE speculation after retail sales data

* Close above $1.59 would be bullish for sterling

By Nia Williams

LONDON, March 23 Sterling rose against a broadly weaker dollar on Friday, recouping losses triggered by poor UK data the previous day, although further gains could be hampered by speculation of more asset purchases by the Bank of England.

The pound climbed 0.5 percent to $1.5891, rising back above its 200-day moving average at $1.5854. It tracked a sharp move higher by the euro versus the dollar, with the greenback coming under pressure as hefty stop-loss orders were triggered in the dollar index, a basket of currencies.

Sterling reversed losses from Thursday when it fell to a one-week low of $1.5770 after UK retail sales suffered their biggest monthly drop in nine months in February.

The weaker-than-expected data followed a dovish slant to the BoE minutes on Wednesday. But some analysts said although data this week had been a set-back, it would not reverse the recent slight improvement in market sentiment towards the pound, based on a run of more resilient economic figures.

"Retail sales were a bit of surprise and far worse than anticipated, but that said the BoE was not really a surprise," said Lauren Rosborough, senior currency strategist at Societe Generale.

"We had a drop down yesterday (in sterling) but are now simply back towards the level we were before. We have a forecast of a slow grind higher for sterling and the sterling crosses."

Although the UK is seen as likely to dodge a technical recession this year, many market players were keeping a close eye on data for clues as to whether policymakers will opt for a third round of asset purchases to stimulate growth.

Quantitative easing tends to weigh on a currency as it involves flooding the economy with cash to boost growth, which could crimp demand for sterling.

BoE policymaker Martin Weale said in a newspaper interview the economy probably showed some growth in the first three months of this year but data would "jump around" due to the Queen's Jubilee celebrations and Olympics in the summer.

"The BoE was quite dovish and clearly did not close the door to further QE even though the market may want that," said Lee McDarby, head of corporate treasury at Investec Bank Plc.

"But sterling is still finishing the end of the week quite firm and if we can mange a close above $1.59 that will be fairly bullish for the pound."

The euro rose 0.1 percent against sterling to 83.52 pence, holding above a five-week low 82.83 pence that it hit at the start of the week.