By Nia Williams

LONDON, March 26 Sterling traded within a tight range against the dollar on Monday, tracking moves in the euro versus the greenback as a lack of UK economic data left the pound subject to influence from shifts in broader market sentiment.

The pound pared losses after a German Ifo business survey came in slightly better than market expectations. It recovered from a near a session low of $1.5840 to last trade down 0.1 percent at $1.5850, tracking a similar move in the euro .

Analysts said sterling, perceived as a riskier currency compared to the safe-haven dollar, was likely to stay hemmed in the range roughly between $1.5924 and $1.5770 that it has traded in for the last week.

Strong resistance was seen around $1.60, a level the pound has struggled to rise above since November, while a break below the March trough of $1.56 could open the door to a test of the $1.5234 January low.

"We are trading in a very well known range and I do not think any of this week's data will give us clear direction. Sterling will be in the hands of euro/dollar," said John Hydeskov, chief analyst at Danske Markets.

In the medium term, market players said sterling's direction was likely to be determined by speculation over whether the Bank of England will signal another round of asset purchasing to boost the economy.

Hydeskov said last week's disappointing retail sales data suggested policymakers may opt for a "soft landing" for quantitative easing and pump a further 25 billion pounds into the economy, which could weigh on sterling.

"The average trader is positioned for the programme to end in early May and the BoE not doing another round. As long as QE is going on I think sterling will be under pressure and will weaken against the euro," he said.

The euro edged higher against the pound after the Ifo survey to last trade close to flat at 83.65 pence, but remained pinned firmly below the March peak of 84.24 pence that is seen as strong resistance.

Technical analysts said a break above that level could trigger a test of 85.00 pence, the 2012 peak.

"GBP (sterling) will likely continue to trade with market appetite and the euro, so EUR/GBP will likely remain within a range, but we see potential for a retest towards the 84.00 level," Lloyds strategists said in a note. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)