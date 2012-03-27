* Sterling eyes $1.60 level as dollar sell-off continues

* Resistance at 200-week moving average at $1.6014

* Euro/sterling resistance around 84.24 pence

LONDON, March 27Sterling rose briefly to its highest in over four months on Tuesday as a broad sell-off in the U.S. dollar gathered pace, with some investors awaiting further signs of improvement in the UK before pushing it further.

The dollar was weaker near a one-month low against a basket of currencies, having been hit hard by dovish comment from Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke who left the door ajar for more monetary stimulus in coming months.

Sterling was flat at $1.5980, having risen to $1.5996, its highest level Nov. 14 on steady purchases by an Asian sovereign investor. The currency faces tough resistance at its 200-week moving average of $1.6014.

The last time it broke past that technical level in the past decade, it went on to log hefty gains in the following months, a note from CitiFX Wire said.

The British pound posted its biggest daily gain in over a week on Monday and having broken past resistance at its March 21 high of $1.5924, traders did not rule out a test of the psychological $1.60 mark in the near term.

"Testing that level is very much on the cards, but having said that, front-end sterling rates are pushing lower this morning and this could be having a bearing on the currency," said Adrian Schmidt, FX strategist at Lloyds TSB.

June short sterling prices edged higher in price terms, driving yields lower. Falling yields narrow the spread over U.S. bonds, diminishing sterling's allure. Government bond prices across major markets rose early on Tuesday, underpinned by Bernanke's comments.

Bernanke said on Monday further improvements in the U.S. labour market would require faster economic growth, prompting dollar bulls to cut long positions in the greenback. More QE from the Fed would usually lead to more selling in the dollar.

Traders said some of the early selling in sterling was by a UK clearer with decent support for sterling seen around its 200-day moving average of $1.5851.

Against the euro, sterling was flat. The euro was steady at 83.55 pence, with offers cited around 83.70. It has stayed below its March peak of 84.24 pence which is seen as strong resistance by many.

Schmidt at Lloyds said there would have to be a marked improvement in the euro zone debt situation for the common currency to pick up steam.

In the UK, meanwhile, Bank of England policymaker David Miles said on Monday Britain's economy had effectively stalled, with growth rates near zero over the last six months, keeping alive slim chances of another round of quantitative easing.

While another easing is unlikely given recent UK data has shown some pick-up in economic activity, the quarterly Bank of England bulletin released on Tuesday suggested that asset purchases by central banks have economies weather their crises. .

In the UK, the latest CBI retail sales numbers for March, due to be released later in the day, are expected to show that consumer activity remained depressed by rising unemployment and high inflation.

(reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Stephen Nisbet)