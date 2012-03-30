* Pound rises to $1.6034, highest since mid-November

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, March 30 Sterling hit its highest in more than four months versus a broadly weak dollar on Friday, with the U.S. currency under pressure on month and quarter-end rebalancing flows combined with expectations U.S. monetary policy will stay soft for longer than previously thought.

Technical analysts said sterling's break above its 200-week moving average for the first time since August 2008 could be a significant bullish signal, though a weekly close above that level at $1.6014 would be needed for confirmation.

An absence of UK data left sterling to be driven by month-end flows, which analysts said were expected to be broadly negative for the dollar.

This week's dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke also continued to dent the greenback which slid to one-month lows versus a basket of currencies.

"The outperformance in U.S. equities of late means portfolio rebalancing at month and quarter-end points to a weaker dollar. Everyone is looking for a softer dollar today and that's helped sterling get back above $1.60," said Ankita Dudani, currency strategist at RBS.

Sterling rose to $1.6034, its strongest since November 14, to trade with gains of around 0.4 percent for the day. Traders said large stop-loss buy orders were hit on the break of $1.6025, with offers cited at $1.6050.

Further support came from expectations that Gaz de France's bid to buy the remainder of the UK's International Power for 6 billion pounds could lead to it needing to buy large quantities of sterling.

The pound was able to shrug off concerns over the health of the British economy, expected to remain weak through 2012 and beyond - something which could force the Bank of England to increase its asset purchase programme to stimulate growth.

Data released overnight showed British consumer confidence unexpectedly fell to a three-month low in March as Britons grew increasingly worried about the outlook for their finances and for the economy as a whole, denting hopes of a consumer-fuelled recovery.

The headline consumer confidence index, based on a survey by GfK NOP, fell to -31 in March from -29 in February, the lowest since December and confounding expectations for a modest improvement to -28.

"The unexpected fall in consumer confidence belies expectations that the beginning of this year was a turning point for consumer sentiment," Barclays analysts said in a note.

"Looking further ahead, as inflation falls and earnings growth picks up we should see consumer sentiment recover. However, we think this is going to be a slow recovery by all measures, which is also reflected in our forecasts for household consumption to increase only gradually this year," they added.

The euro was close to flat against sterling at 83.35 pence, in the middle of this month's 82.83/84.24 range. Analysts still expected problems in euro zone debt markets and a flagging economy to hurt the common currency.

"We still think euro/sterling has got potential to fall and if it gets back towards 84 pence it would be a good level to sell the euro," said Dudani. (Editing by Patrick Graham; editing by Patrick Graham)