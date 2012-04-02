* Sterling extends gains from previous week vs dollar

* Support for pound at 200-week ma, weekly close eyed

* UK manufacturing PMI due 0828 GMT

By Nia Williams

LONDON, April 2 Sterling hit a 4-1/2 month high against the dollar on Monday, helped by a bullish technical picture, although analysts said further sterling gains would depend on the strength of UK manufacturing data due later in the session.

The pound climbed to a peak of $1.6042 in early European trade, with traders reporting demand from Middle East investors and model funds. Market players said stop-loss buy orders were triggered around $1.5990 and on the move above Friday's peak of $1.6037.

Expectations that U.S. monetary policy will remain ultra-loose helped sterling/dollar, also known as cable, rally last week despite concerns the UK economic growth could be weak through 2012 and beyond.

Analysts said further gains in the pound would now depend on UK data, with a better-than-forecast manufacturing PMI for March needed to justify the recent rally. The PMI survey at 0828 GMT is expected to come in at 50.7, down from 51.2 in February.

"Over the last few sessions we have been toying with the $1.60 level but most of that is dollar weakness," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

"If the PMI number comes in strong it would give credibility to the move in cable. If it comes in weak it could undermine the move altogether and sterling would struggle to hold its head above $1.60 in that environment."

Strong technical support for the pound was seen at its 200-week moving average around $1.5996. Technical analysts said this level was a critical juncture for sterling that was last breached in August 2008.

"We haven't as yet closed above it (the 200-week moving average) but we closed right on it last week. This week therefore could be a key week directionally and as such we need to keep an eye on the weekly close," Michael Hewson, senior markets analyst at CMC Markets said in a note.

The euro rose 0.1 percent on the day against the pound to 83.35 pence, just above support seen near last week's low around 83.24 pence. As a result of gains against the dollar trade-weighted sterling traded at 81.9, according to Bank of England data, matching the 13-month high hit on Friday. (Editing by Toby Chopra)