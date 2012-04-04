* Pound hits 2-week high vs euro, slips vs firmer dollar

* Above-forecast UK services PMI calms UK economy worries

* Euro also dented by Spanish bond auction, ECB awaited

* Sterling just shy of 7-week high vs euro

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, April 4 Sterling rose to a two-week high against the euro on Wednesday as an above-forecast UK services sector survey eased UK recession fears and highlighted a contrast with a struggling euro zone economy.

The pound slipped against a broadly firmer dollar, however, after Federal Reserve minutes undermined expectations of pumping yet more cash into the U.S. economy to support growth.

A disappointing auction of Spanish government bonds also weighed on the single currency, leaving it hovering just shy of a seven-week low against the pound as worries grew about Spain's high debt levels and weak economy.

The euro fell around 0.3 percent to a low of 82.855 pence. A drop below the March 19 low of 82.83 pence would mark its lowest since February 16.

Following PMI surveys showing unexpectedly solid growth in manufacturing and construction, the strong services sector data will lessen the chances of the Bank of England opting for further monetary stimulus to boost the economy.

"Sterling would be expected to appreciate on the strong services PMI as it will scale down expectations of more QE ... Euro/sterling could make a firm break below 83 pence today," said John Hydeskov, chief analyst at Danske Bank in London.

The Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the services sector rose to 55.3 in March, its highest level since January and up from 53.8 in February.

The UK surveys have contrasted with euro zone PMI surveys which have edged below 50, marking a contraction in activity.

Also in focus on Wednesday will be a European Central Bank interest rate decision and news conference. The public debate amongst ECB policymakers has swung round to a push - led by the bank's German contingent - for it to look at how it will eventually begin to withdraw emergency stimulus.

But many on markets remain nervous enough about Europe's economic prospects and debt problems in Spain and Italy to speculate that the ECB will yet have to turn back to doing more to support banks and its weaker economies.

"We are sellers of euro/sterling ... The ECB is likely to ease more than the Bank of England and the net increase in the ECB balance sheet will be larger than in the UK," said Ankita Dudani, currency strategist at RBS.

She said RBS entered a multi-month euro/sterling trade at 83.30 pence last week, targeting a fall to 80.00 pence, with a stop at 85.10 pence.

The pound was also helped by a housing survey from mortgage lender Halifax on Wednesday, which showed prices rose 2.2 percent in March, confounding forecasts for a 0.3 percent dip.

FALLS VS DOLLAR

Against the dollar, the pound was down 0.3 percent at $1.5868, slipping further away from Monday's peak of $1.6063, its highest since mid-November.

The U.S. dollar gained broadly after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting showed only two of the 10 policy-setting committee members saw the case for additional monetary stimulus in the light of an improving economy.

Further falls would see the pound drop towards its 200-day moving average at $1.5849 and then the 100-week moving average of $1.5804. It has struggled to maintain a move late last week above the 200-week average, currently just below $1.60.

"A failure to close above this (200-week) average keeps the structural bias negative for the pound," Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets said in a note to clients. (Editing by Patrick Graham)