By Anirban Nag

LONDON, April 19 Sterling extended broad-based gains on Thursday as investors pared back expectations of further stimulus from the Bank of England, putting the currency firmly on track to rise against the euro to levels not scaled since mid-2010.

The pound rose to its highest in nearly 20 months against the euro and a five-month high against the U.S. dollar >, all of which helped it to climb to a 20-month peak on a trade-weighted basket of currencies, data from the Bank of England showed.

More gains are likely in the near term as investors seek to exit the euro zone troubles and are wary of piling onto the U.S. dollar as further easing by the Federal Reserve is still an option.

In contrast, minutes from the BOE's last policy meeting released on Wednesday showed the committee voted 8-1 against further stimulus, with one policymaker who had consistently voted for more monetary stimulus moving out of the dovish camp and another now seeing the decision as "finely balanced".

"The minutes were the trigger, but sterling's gains undoubtedly show that investors who dislike the euro and the dollar are preferring the pound," said Adrian Schmidt, FX strategist at Lloyds TSB.

"If sentiment in the euro zone remains as it is, we will find the 2010 low of 80.67 a bit tough to break. But if the euro zone troubles deteriorate, then that will go easily. In which case, cable could also come under pressure."

The euro fell to 81.645 pence, its lowest level since end-August 2010, on selling by a UK bank traders said. Near-term support is expected around 81.43 pence, a level seen on August 23, 2010. A break below that could see it ease towards 80.67 pence, the 2010 low struck in June.

Sterling rose to a five-month high of $1.6078, with talk of a option barrier at $1.61 likely to be protected for now. Commerzbank chartists in a note said that the move above $1.6070, meant cable would target $1.6170, the October 2011 high and the 61.8 percent retracement of the move seen 2011-2012.

The medium-term trend for sterling also looked bullish on the charts with some pointing to a golden cross, with the 55-day moving average crossing the 200-day moving average.

A golden cross is formed when the former rises through the latter and last time it happened in September 2010, sterling rose from around $1.5400 to above $1.6500.

Traders were looking forward to a Spanish bond auction for more cues about the euro zone debt crisis. Borrowing costs for peripheral countries have been rising as markets remain sceptical about whether they can solve their fiscal problems without seeking aid from multilateral agencies like the IMF.

While a steady erosion of confidence in the euro zone supports sterling against the euro, the pound tends to underperform the safe-haven U.S. dollar, given the UK's large exposure to the crisis-hit euro zone, both through trade and financial links.

Also the UK's labour market is at best sluggish, domestic demand patchy and an economic recovery uneven. So while the signs of a slight recovery lessen the need for further stimulus, a rapid deterioration in the euro zone crisis could worsen the UK's outlook and drive the BOE towards easing.

"We don't like the outlook for sterling. Inflation is quite sticky which in the medium term will deter buyers of sterling," said Mark Wright, deputy manager for the Midas balanced growth fund.

"It's still very early on in the fiscal austerity programme and people have too much confidence in the UK government's ability to get the finances in order. In the medium term I'd envisage we'd further reduce our exposure to sterling." (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Ron Askew)