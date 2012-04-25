* Sterling bulls cautious ahead of UK GDP data

* Euro/sterling off 20-month lows

* Pound just below 6 month highs vs dollar

LONDON, April 25 Sterling edged up on Wednesday, having put in a strong performance against the euro and the dollar in the past few sessions, but it remains vulnerable to a weak UK growth data reading for the first quarter.

The gross domestic product (GDP) report is likely to show the economy grew a modest 0.1 percent after shrinking 0.3 percent in the last quarter of 2011.

Some analysts see a risk of GDP showing a further contraction due to very weak construction output, and this could weigh on sterling.

But any fall may be short-lived given a much more worrying euro zone economic outlook and expectations that U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke will strike a dovish tone when he speaks later in the day.

"Having made strong gains, sterling is vulnerable to a weak GDP number," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank. "But with other central banks like the Fed and the Bank of Japan still dovish, we could see support for sterling emerge at lower levels."

Sterling inched up to $1.6172, its strongest in 7-1/2 months.

The euro was flat against the pound at 81.75 pence , having fallen to 81.435 on Tuesday, its lowest since August 23, 2010.

Apart from the UK data, the focus for traders will be on a Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The Fed is expected to raise its growth forecasts for the U.S. economy, but Chairman Ben Bernanke is likely to strike a dovish tone given unemployment is still stubbornly high at his press conference.

The Bank of Japan is also likely to expand its asset purchase programme later this week, while expectations are the European Central Bank will keep monetary policy loose amid a looming threat of recession in the euro zone.

All of which mean longer-term investors are likely to pick up sterling, given the latest minutes from the Bank of England released last week pointed to a less dovish bias.

The pound has extended broad gains on signs of a slight pick up in demand in the UK economy and as investors priced out the likelihood of more quantitative easing by the Bank of England.

A weak GDP number could still leave the option of more stimulus on the table, but with inflation proving to be sticky and recent retail sales data pointing to signs of a pick up in consumer demand, chances of more quantitative easing are slim.

Sterling will also be buoyed by safe-haven inflows into UK gilts as political uncertainty and growing worries about the outlook for the euro zone peripheral countries sours sentiment towards the euro. As a result, many see sterling gaining further towards 80 pence per euro.

Michael Hewson, a market analyst at CMC said the euro's drop to a 20-month low on Tuesday will keep the onus on the downside and a move towards the 2010 lows at 80.65 is the next target.

"Any rallies should now find some semblance of resistance at the 82.20 area, while behind that at 82.80," he said in a note. "While below the 82.80 level the risk remains for further losses towards the 2010 lows at 80.65." (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Hugh Lawson)