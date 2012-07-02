* Pound falls vs dollar, tracking drop in euro
* UK manufacturing PMI due at 0828 GMT
* BoE expected to opt for more QE later this week
* Optimism after EU summit deal wanes
LONDON, July 2 Sterling fell against the dollar
on Monday, tracking a drop in the euro as optimism following
last week's euro zone agreement on tackling the debt crisis
waned and as investors awaited a key survey on UK manufacturing
activity.
The purchasing managers' survey on manufacturing for June,
due at 0828 GMT, is expected to rebound to 46.5 from 45.9 in
May. That would still leave the index well below the 50 level
that separates growth from contraction.
A weak reading would add to expectations that the Bank of
England will opt for further asset purchases under its
quantitative easing programme to boost growth at its policy
meeting later this week.
Analysts expect a decision to expand QE would weigh on the
pound although the impact could be limited because further
monetary easing is already widely expected.
"I think it would be very surprising if the Bank didn't do
additional asset purchase this week. I don't see today's PMI
will change that in any way even if it was a slightly surprising
number on the upside," said Michael Derks, chief currency
strategist at FXPro.
Sterling was down 0.4 percent against the dollar at $1.5642
, off a peak of $1.5718 hit on Friday as the market
cheered moves to ease the euro zone debt crisis.
European leaders surprised markets last week by agreeing to
let their rescue fund inject aid directly into stricken banks
from next year and intervene on bond markets to support troubled
member states.
But questions remained over whether the EU summit had
addressed structural problems in the euro zone, which encouraged
investors to take profits on last week's gains in riskier
assets.
FXPro's Derks said the pound could succumb to further
profit-taking in the short term, pushing it down towards $1.56.
The euro was up 0.15 percent against the pound
at 80.75 pence, though it stayed below chart resistance around
81.00 pence and the June 11 high of 81.63 pence. Traders cited
reported offers ahead of 81.00 pence.
Longer-term, the pound was expected to continue to gain
against the euro as investors seek alternatives to the common
currency.
(Reporting by Jessica Mortimer and Michelle Chen; Editing by
Catherine Evans)