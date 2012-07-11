* Investors concerned over German court ruling on ESM
* Euro drops past reported option barrier at 78.90 pence
* No surprises seen in U.S. Fed meeting minutes
By Michael Szabo
LONDON, July 11 Sterling hit a new 3-1/2 year
high against the euro on Wednesday, bolstered by doubts about
the currency bloc's ability to activate bailout funds to protect
its troubled debtor states.
The euro fell to 78.87 pence in early trade, the
lowest level since November 2008, and is likely to stay under
pressure with the bond yields of vulnerable economies such as
Spain and Italy still at elevated levels.
Investors have stepped up sales of the euro in favour of
safer havens, disheartened by the lack of progress towards
solving the bloc's debt crisis.
"There's certainly risk to the upside for sterling,
especially with yesterday's news about a delay at the German
Constitutional Court. That will certainly be a source of concern
for the euro," said Richard Driver of Caxton FX.
Some participants had been expecting a quick court ruling
on whether the euro zone's bailout fund, the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM), and planned changes to the region's budget
rules are compatible with German law, but the verdict now seems
likely to take months.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said any
significant delay in approving the ESM, which requires German
backing to come into effect, could lead to more market turmoil
and undermine confidence in the euro zone.
Adding to the overall bearish mood towards the euro, Italian
Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday his country could be
interested in tapping the euro zone's rescue fund for bond
support.
The euro's latest gains against the pound pushed sterling's
trade-weighted index to a six-week high of 83.8, data
from the Bank of England showed.
A sustained rise in the index could pose a challenge to
British policymakers who are trying to rebalance the UK economy
by encouraging exports, analysts said.
WARNINGS
The deepening crisis in the euro zone is a huge risk to the
UK economy because the region is Britain's largest trading
partner.
Bank of England governor Mervyn King on Tuesday warned the
British economy was showing few signs of recovery and analysts
predicted output would prove to have remained sluggish in June
due to a double holiday.
Still, sterling was up nearly 0.3 percent against the dollar
to $1.5554 on Wednesday. Analysts said lacklustre U.S.
corporate results weighed on the dollar for now.
"As with the euro, we may see sterling gains over the coming
weeks with U.S. corporate earnings expected to disappoint," said
Craig Erlam, an analyst at Alpari, in a note to clients.
Shares in several U.S. companies including engine maker
Cummins, appliances and electronics chain Hhgregg
and memory disk maker OCZ Technology Group fell in
after-hours trade on Tuesday after they warned on
larger-than-expected losses through the rest of the year.
Later on Wednesday the U.S. Federal Reserve will publish
minutes from its meeting last month, but Caxton FX's Driver said
he did not expect them to be a "market mover."
"I think they will be watched, but don't think it will tell
us much about QE3," he added, referring to more quantitative
easing in the world's top economy.
(Reporting by Michael Szabo; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)