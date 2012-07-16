* Euro drops to fresh 3-1/2 year low vs sterling
* Trade-weighted sterling at 2-month high
* UK inflation, retail sales data to be eyed this week
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, July 16 Sterling rose to a 3-1/2 high
against a struggling euro on Monday as investors worried about
growing risks to Italy and Spain's finances stepped up sales of
the common currency and sought the relative safety of UK assets.
Traders said some of the renewed euro selling came on a Wall
Street Journal report that the European Central Bank favoured
imposing losses on senior bondholders of the most severely
troubled Spanish savings banks. That would be a contrast to 2010
when it took a position that senior bondholders in bailed out
Irish banks should not suffer losses.
The ECB declined to comment on the report.
The continued uncertainty about the Spanish banks' bailout
package along with expectations of further interest rate cuts by
the ECB was putting pressure on the euro and analysts said more
losses were in store, especially against the British pound.
"Sterling is the best valued non-euro currency and it makes
sense to go short euro/sterling even at these levels," said Kit
Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale. He expects the
euro to drop to 75 pence in one month.
The euro fell to 78.55 pence against the pound,
its weakest since November 2008. It was last at 78.65 pence,
steady on the day, with reported option barriers at 78.50 pence
and 78.25 pence likely to tested in coming days.
Confidence in the ability of the euro zone's rescue plans to
shore up Spanish and Italian markets also took a blow from
Germany's top court setting a Sept 12 deadline for a decision
over whether it would block the latest version of the fund.
That means the fund will not be using the new powers granted
to it by euro zone leaders last month any time soon.
Investors fleeing those troubles have bought currencies of
countries backed by solid public finances like the Swedish,
Norwegian and Danish crowns given that the Swiss National Bank
has put a cap on the Swiss franc's gains.
"Sterling is pretty cheap in comparison to other European
currencies like the Swedish currency even after pricing in the
weakness in the UK economy and dovishness from the Bank of
England," said Societe's Juckes.
UBS head of fx strategy, Mansoor Mohi-uddin, said sterling's
strength against the single currency was entirely justified as
UK gilts continue to benefit from their AAA status.
He added the UK Treasury's move to get banks to increase
credit to the broader economy was likely to help shore up
investor sentiment especially given euro zone policymakers were
still grappling with the debt crisis.
"The UK authorities, in contrast to the laboured efforts of
their eurozone counterparts, are trying to deal with the impact
of the credit crunch on Britain's economy," he said.
UK PROBLEMS
Investors remain bearish about the euro due to the currency
bloc's festering debt crisis, a decision by the ECB to lower the
deposit rate to zero and slowing global growth.
Last week Moody's cut Italy's credit rating by two notches
to Baa2 late and warned that further cuts could be on the cards
if Italy's access to debt markets dried up.
The euro's losses against sterling saw trade-weighted
sterling index rise to its highest in two months. The
index rose to 84.1, its highest since May 16.
Despite its gains versus the struggling euro, the pound was
0.2 percent lower against the dollar, trading at $1.5544
. Traders said the currency was vulnerable to losses
against the U.S. currency if worries grow about the euro zone.
While sterling is preferred over the euro, the British pound
tends to suffer against the dollar as the UK has sizeable
exposure to the euro zone through trade and financial links.
The UK will publish inflation, jobs and retail sales data
this week.. Private sector housing market data are also
providing renewed bearish signals.
Late last week data showed construction output dropped 6.3
percent year-on-year in May, adding to concerns Britain may have
contracted for a third consecutive quarter between April-June.
