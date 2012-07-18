* Euro/sterling stays close to 3-1/2 year low

* BoE minutes, UK labour market data due at 0830 GMT

* Any falls in the pound seen limited, especially vs euro

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, July 18 Sterling was steady on Wednesday, staying close to a 3-1/2 year high against an out-of-favour euro ahead of the publication of minutes to a Bank of England meeting this month that delivered another round of stimulus for the economy.

If the minutes reveal policymakers voted unanimously to increase bond buying by 50 billion pounds, especially if some favoured a bigger rise, this could weigh on sterling as it may prompt talk of more QE later this year, analysts said.

But analysts and traders anticipated any falls in the pound would be limited, especially against the euro. Most expect it to continue to rise over the coming weeks as the euro zone's still deepening debt problems encourage investors to search for perceived safer alternatives.

The euro was steady at 78.52 pence, not far above a low of 78.315 pence hit on Tuesday, its weakest level since late 2008.

"Any time there is any strength in euro/sterling it is immediately sold into," said Michael Derks, currency strategist at FXPro, adding that the euro could fall to 75 pence within three months.

"Despite the fact that the growth dynamics in the UK look pretty awful it is not weighing on the currency."

Both the minutes and UK jobs data are released at 0830 GMT. The jobs numbers are expected to show the UK claimant count measure of unemployment rose by 5,000 in June after a rise of 8,100 the previous month.

Data on Tuesday showed a bigger-than-expected fall in UK inflation, which market players felt could give the BoE more leeway to ease monetary policy.

Against the dollar, sterling was steady at $1.5646, not far from a two-week high of $1.5677 hit on Tuesday.

The dollar edged higher on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke stopped short of signalling more monetary stimulus in the near term. However, he still gave a downbeat assessment of the U.S. economy and left the door open to more action. (Editing by Patrick Graham)