* Pound subdued after hefty losses

* UK's AAA rating at risk, could weigh on safe-haven flows

* Euro crisis means sterling falls vs euro may be limited

LONDON, July 26 The pound fell on Thursday, hurt by growing expectations of further monetary easing by the Bank of England and risks that UK could lose its prized top-notch credit rating on the back of a rapidly deteriorating economic outlook.

The UK economy contracted sharply in the second quarter, data released on Wednesday showed, serving investors a grim reminder of the problems the country faces and triggering concerns over a rating that is already on negative watch.

Given the deeper-than-expected recession, pressure on the government to ease its tight fiscal policy and deficit-cutting measures will build and could threaten safe-haven flows into UK gilts. That in turn would hurt the pound, traders said.

Analysts said sterling would be vulnerable to more weakness as the market starts to price in the prospect of further quantitative easing by the BoE or even a cut in the bank rate by 25 basis points.

Against the dollar, the pound was slightly lower on the day at $1.5490, not far from a two-week low of $1.5458 struck earlier in the day. Traders cited offers to sell at $1.5500 with near-term support at $1.5393 - the low struck on July 12.

"We could see sterling drop to $1.5300 in the near term as investors price in chances of a rate cut and further easing by the BoE," said Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and Currency at RWC Partners, a fund management house.

"At lower levels, though, we could see some support from central bank diversification flows."

The euro held on to the previous day's gains, trading near a one-week high of 78.54 pence and well above Monday's trough of 77.56 pence, its weakest since late 2008. It was last flat on the day at 78.40 pence with offers to sell at 78.50 pence.

Many analysts do not expect sterling to stray too far from its recent high against the euro, given fears about whether Spain will need a full bailout or Greece leave the euro zone.

Also offering a glimmer of hope to the UK is recent data which is showing some signs of a modest expansion. Nevertheless, most investors are likely to stay clear of the pound in the near term unless data shows a sustained pick-up in economic activity.

"The rapidly deteriorating economic outlook for the UK and the subsequent softening of the official fiscal austerity targets increases the risk of sovereign rating downgrade in coming months," Valentin Marinov, a currency strategist at Citi wrote in a note.

"Needless to say, this could make it difficult for sterling to decouple from the beleaguered euro."

(reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by John Stonestreet)