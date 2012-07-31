* Pound down vs euro, focus on ECB meeting on Thurs
* Markets wait to see if ECB will take action
* BoE meeting also awaited on Thursday
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, July 31 Sterling edged lower against the
euro on Tuesday as investors waited to see whether the European
Central Bank would take bold action to tackle the euro zone debt
crisis later this week.
The ECB meeting on Thursday is expected to overshadow
policy decisions by the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve
after last week's pledge by ECB President Mario Draghi to do
"whatever it takes" to protect the euro.
The euro was up 0.15 percent at 78.14 pence,
below last week's peak of 78.735.
Analysts said most currencies were likely to trade in a
fairly tight range ahead of the ECB decision, with the euro
staying comfortably above its recent near four-year low against
the pound of 77.56 pence.
"Markets are scratching around for direction ahead of the
bigger event risks later this week," said Jeremy Stretch, head
of currency strategy at CIBC.
"There is greater value in being short of euro/sterling
because if there is a disappointment it is more likely to come
from the ECB than the BoE."
If the ECB delivers credible measures, it could boost
investor appetite for taking on risk, helping sterling against
the dollar, but if it disappoints markets it could lead to sharp
falls in the euro and other trades perceived as higher-risk.
Traders are also mindful of the UK's close trading ties with
the euro zone and its vulnerability to economic and debt
problems in the region, as suggested by data last week showing a
sharp contraction in the UK economy in the second quarter.
Sterling dipped 0.1 percent against the dollar to
$1.5686, retreating from a five-week high of $1.5768 hit on
Friday and staying below chart resistance at its 200-day moving
average around $1.5741.
A Reuters poll on Monday showed 19 of 24 euro money market
traders believed the ECB would revive its bond-buying programme
to reduce Spanish and Italian yields, but only 10 said the bank
would do so on Thursday.
A BoE decision also comes on Thursday, with the central bank
widely expected to leave policy unchanged for now.
CIBC's Stretch said markets saw a very slim chance of more
policy easing by the BoE on Thursday, possibly in the form of an
interest rate cut. This may leave investors cautious, although
most expect any rate cut will not come until later in the year.
Recent UK data has been weak, with figures on Monday showing
British mortgage approvals and lending slumped in June.
(Editing by Patrick Graham)