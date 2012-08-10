* Sterling down, investors wary over weak UK economy

* UK wholesale inflation numbers due at 0830 GMT

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Aug 10 Sterling fell on Friday, having made strong gains earlier in the week after the Bank of England signalled an interest rate cut was unlikely, as concerns over a weak British economy and the possibility of further monetary easing knocked sentiment.

The pound jumped on Wednesday after BoE chief Mervyn King damped expectations of a rate cut soon, despite downgrading its forecast for the recession-hit UK economy but left the door open for more quantitative easing. QE - when the central bank uses newly printed money to buy assets - is seen as negative for the currency.

Sterling shed 0.4 percent to $1.5579, having in the previous session extended Wednesday's gains to reach a one-week high of $1.5686. It was also lower against the euro.

The euro was up 0.1 percent at 78.74 pence, with bids cited at 78.50 pence and then below 78.40.

"What I think was important was the message in the Inflation Report - that is, they still continue to have a loosening bias," said Sara Yates, currency strategist at Barclays.

Market players were awaiting UK wholesale inflation numbers for July, due at 0830 GMT, with PPI input seen rising 1.5 percent month-on-month after a 2.2 percent drop the previous month, and PPI output seen up 0.1 percent for the month, after a 0.4 percent decline in June.

Whilst the numbers were expected to have a negligible effect on sterling, a soft reading could give more leeway to the BoE to ease policy further to support the economy.

Figures last month showed the UK economy shrank by 0.7 percent in the second quarter of 2012, marking its third consecutive quarter of contraction, and surveys since then have pointed to a poor start to the second half of the year.