* Sterling on track for best weekly gains since mid-June

* Asian central bank seen early buyer

* Euro slightly lower vs sterling

LONDON, Aug 24 Sterling was firm against the dollar and the euro on Friday before a second reading of UK gross domestic product that is likely to show that the economy contracted less than the initial estimate.

Traders said an Asian central bank was buying the British pound early in the European session. Analysts forecast the report could show that second-quarter UK GDP contracted at a much slower pace than the 0.7 percent preliminary reading.

The data will be released at 0830 GMT and a better- than-expected reading could give the pound a further push, dealers said. A disappointing number, on the other hand, could take out some of the steam from the pound's recent rally.

Sterling was slightly firmer at $1.5865, not far from a three-month high of $1.5912 struck on Thursday. The pound is on track for its best weekly gains since mid-June after the minutes from the Fed's last meeting raised expectations policymakers could deliver another round of quantitative easing in the near term.

In contrast, the Bank of England is largely expected to keep monetary policy largely unchanged at least until towards the year-end.

"With the Fed now having set a soft dollar tone for the next two to three weeks and speculators flat sterling, the pound could get a lift if today's GDP data surprises on the upside," said Chris Turner, head of FX strategy at ING.

"Sterling/dollar looks a buy today in the $1.5830/50 area and could make it close to $1.60."

Chartists said resistance lay around $1.5910, the 61.8 retracement of the late April to early June fall from above $1.63 to around $1.5270. A clear break of that level could see sterling rise to test $1.60, they said.

The euro was slightly lower against sterling. The common currency was down 0.15 percent at 79.07 pence, having hit a two-week high of 79.235 pence earlier in the session.

The single currency has been supported in recent days by expectations the European Central Bank will intervene in the bond market next month, buying Spanish and Italian debt to ease their borrowing costs.