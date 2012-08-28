* Sterling trades lower vs dollar, tracks EUR/USD
* Strong technical resistance at $1.5912
* Investors focused on Jackson Hole later in week
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Aug 28 Sterling eased against the dollar
on Tuesday, tracking a dip in euro/dollar as investors trimmed
long positions in perceived riskier currencies, and looked set
to be subdued in the run up to a meeting of central bankers at
the end of the week.
With no UK data scheduled, analysts said sterling would take
direction from moves in the euro. Many market players were
expecting the single currency to fade lower after rallying
strongly last week on speculation policymakers were readying for
action in September to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
"Cable (sterling/dollar) is going to go with euro/dollar
which I suspect will grind lower, just because the move higher
in past days was perhaps overdone," said Paul Robinson, head of
European FX research at Barclays.
Sterling dipped 0.1 percent to $1.5777, retreating
further from last week's three-month high of $1.5912.
Technical analysts highlighted strong resistance around
$1.5910, the 61.8 percent retracement of the late April to early
June fall from above $1.63 to around $1.5270.
The main focus for investors will be Friday's speech by
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at an annual informal
meeting of central bank chiefs at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Any hint the Fed is considering another round of
quantitative easing could lift riskier currencies, including
sterling, against the safe haven dollar.
Market players were also looking ahead to Bank of England
and European Central Bank policy meetings on Sept. 6. While the
BoE is expected to keep interest rates and its quantitative
easing total unchanged, many investors are anticipating action
from the ECB to help curb Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
Barclays' Robinson said if the ECB does deliver, sterling
could retest $1.59, but any strength may be short-lived.
"The UK economy is significantly weaker than the U.S.
economy and over the next few months I think that will
dominate," he said.
A second reading of UK second quarter GDP on Friday showed
the recession was not quite a deep as initially estimated but
the economy still contracted by 0.5 percent.
Sterling was close to flat against the euro at
79.13 pence, not far off last week's peak of 79.33 pence. Lloyds
analysts said the single currency could struggle to break above
that level.
"A more positive outlook for the euro zone at this stage
still seems more likely to push sterling/dollar up than
euro/sterling, at least until there is evidence of improvement
in the euro zone economy," they said in a note.