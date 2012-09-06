* Sterling firm near 3-1/2 month high vs dollar

* BoE rate decision a sideshow, ECB in focus

* Risk of ECB disappointment could weigh on euro/sterling

LONDON, Sept 6 Sterling was firm, hovering near a 3-1/2 month high against the dollar on Thursday, buoyed by expectations the European Central Bank will announce bold steps to lower borrowings costs for Spain and Italy.

The euro zone is the UK's biggest trading partner and any easing of the debt crisis is seen as positive for sterling, especially against the dollar.

The ECB meets on Thursday and is widely expected to announce a bond buying programme to stem the debt crisis. But it is unlikely to reveal the size of the purchases or the yield levels that will be targeted.

As a sideshow, the Bank of England (BoE) will also announce its rate decision at 1100 GMT on Thursday but unlike some expectations of a rate cut by the ECB, it is set to stay pat.

"The BoE meeting should be a bit of a non-event as the ECB dominates attention," said a London based spot trader. "There is good two-way flow between $1.5870 and $1.5950 until we get something strong from the ECB. From there on, sterling will be led by perceptions towards the euro and the dollar."

The pound was up 0.1 percent on the day at $1.5910, not far from its recent peak of $1.5940, its highest level since mid-May.

Sterling has been underpinned by recent data, including a better-than-expected services sector PMI, and which has provided a flicker of hope the UK may be emerging from recession.

Housing data released on Thursday, though, disappointed and highlighted that demand was still sluggish. UK house prices fell by 0.4 percent month-on-month in August and by 0.9 percent in the three months to August compared with the same period last year.

The euro was slightly higher against sterling, trading at 79.25 pence. The euro has rallied broadly against the dollar and most major currencies after more details about ECB bond-buying programme emerged, although many investors were cautious about buying it at higher levels.

Some were wary of a selloff in the euro, in case Draghi's bond-buying programme fell short of market expectations.

Credit Agricole's head of Global Foreign Exchange strategy said in a note that the euro/sterling pair was likely to track the euro's broad moves against the dollar in the near term.

"Given the potential for some further short term slippage in euro/dollar, euro/sterling will likely follow suit," he said.

"As for sterling/dollar, it will struggle to sustain a break above this week's high unless U.S. payrolls data tomorrow disappoints. Long speculative positioning means cable is vulnerable to profit taking." (reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)