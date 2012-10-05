* Pound consolidates after biggest 1-day rise in 2 months

* Traders await U.S. non-farm payrolls at 1230 GMT

* EUR/GBP resistance seen 81.00-81.14 pence

By Jan Harvey

LONDON, Oct 5 The pound steadied against the dollar on Friday after posting its biggest one-day percentage gain in two months the previous session, as dealers took to the sidelines before key U.S. jobs data later in the day.

A strong jobs number could ease concerns about the global economic outlook and boost demand for perceived riskier currencies, including sterling. But analysts said uncertainty ahead of the data was keeping sterling in a tight range.

U.S. employers are expected to have added 113,000 jobs to their payrolls last month when data is released at 1230 GMT, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The pound was flat at $1.6185, having hit its highest in nearly a week on Thursday at $1.6203 after the Bank of England kept interest rates on hold and its quantitative easing programme unchanged.

More gains could see it target the September peak of $1.6310.

"Overall I still think the bias is to the downside while we're below $1.6300," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said. "That's a significant top, it's this year's high and also the high we saw in September. There's definitely a barrier there."

"A lot will depend on the non-farm payrolls. If we get a number in line with expectations... we'll stay in the range we've been in since the beginning of September."

Investors are watching the monthly non-farm payrolls report due at 1230 GMT particularly closely given the Federal Reserve has explicitly tied further liquidity-boosting measures to the state of the jobs market.

"I'm expecting 120,000 on non-farm payrolls, but I think what will be more important is the revision to last month's number," Hewson said. "If that gets revised significantly up or down, that could generate more of a response than the headline number this month."

BOE EASING SPECULATION

Against sterling, the euro was little changed at 80.36 pence , retreating from the previous day's two-week high at 80.515 pence. Strong resistance is seen around 81 pence, and at the September high of 81.14 pence.

The pound has come under pressure this week from a raft of disappointing data. A composite of this week's reports suggests the UK economy grew only marginally in the third quarter with construction sector activity still contracting and the dominant services sector growing much more slowly than anticipated.

Markets watchers said this week's soft data could boost speculation BoE policymakers will opt to extend their asset purchase programme at their next meeting in November, after they left policy unchanged this week.

"We continue to expect the (BoE's Monetary Policy Committee) to loosen policy at its November meeting, with a 50 billion pound extension of asset purchases and, more speculatively, a 25 basis point cut in Bank Rate," Barclays said in a note.

"Our reading of the August Inflation Report was that it indicated a bias towards further loosening and we believe the economic outlook has deteriorated since then." (Editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)