* Sterling under pressure, investors wary of more QE
* BoE interest rate and QE total due at 1200 GMT
* Euro may retreat if ECB hints at looser policy in future
By Nia Williams
LONDON, March 7 Sterling slumped to a 2-1/2 year
low against the dollar on Thursday on mounting bets the Bank of
England will choose to pump more monetary stimulus into the
faltering British economy.
The pound dropped to $1.4965, its lowest level
since July 2010, before paring losses to trade down 0.2 percent
at $1.4990. Supporting bids from Asian investors were reported
around $1.4900.
The Reuters consensus forecast is for the central bank to
hold interest rates at 0.5 percent and keep the quantitative
easing total unchanged at 375 billion pounds.
But strategists said many investors were considering whether
policymakers will announce fresh asset purchases at 1200 GMT in
a bid to stimulate economic growth.
If the bank holds fire on easing this month, bets are likely
to rise that more money will be injected into the economy next
month instead, keeping the pound under pressure.
Such quantitative easing (QE) involves printing money to buy
bonds and tends to weigh on a currency by boosting its supply.
"There's some expectation of further QE. Our base case is
that it won't happen today but it's an extremely finely balanced
decision," said Raghav Subbarao, FX strategist at Barclays.
"If they do not do QE this month it basically just moves it
to next month. Cable (sterling/dollar) could reach $1.45 over
the next few months."
Market players said the pound was also hurt by a media
report that finance minister George Osborne will change the
inflation remit for incoming Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney, and flag looser monetary policy in his March budget
statement.
The euro rose 0.5 percent against sterling to
86.83 pence, moving back towards a 16-month high of 88.15 pence
hit on Feb. 25. Market players reported buying by a UK bank.
The single currency's gains could be capped by speculation
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi could use his 1330
GMT news conference to hint at loosening monetary policy in
coming months, although the ECB is expected to hold off cutting
interest rates today.
MARCH BUDGET EYED
Sterling has been one of the worst performing major
currencies in 2013, falling nearly 8 percent against the dollar.
Better-than-expected data from the dominant services sector
this week has failed to completely dispel concerns that the
fragile economy could slip back into another recession.
The loss of Britain's prized triple-A credit rating after a
Moody's downgrade also unnerved investors and called into
question the government's strict austerity measures.
Morgan Stanley strategists said the policy debate in the UK
was likely to heat up ahead of the budget on March 20 and curb
appetite to buy the pound.
"Fiscal policy is increasingly constrained, especially
following the recent rating downgrade, and the government will
have to rely more on monetary policy flexibility. Hence, even if
the BoE takes no action today, we expect the sterling weakening
trend to remain in place," strategists said in a note.
Morgan Stanley said any rebounds in sterling should be
viewed as selling opportunities, targeting a decline towards the
$1.46/1.45.