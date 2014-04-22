By Patrick Graham
| LONDON, April 22
LONDON, April 22 Sterling crept up to a six-week
high against the euro on Tuesday and held within sight of its
2014 high against the dollar, helped by the latest round of
corporate asset sales.
Britain runs a substantial current account deficit but has
been able to fund it with the help of inflows into gilts and
other UK-based securities, allowing the pound to move higher
over the past year.
Capital from Vodafone's sale of its main U.S. business were
cited as a major reason sterling gained in the first quarter of
2014. Cash flowing to Glaxo Smithkline from a deal with Swiss
drugmaker Novartis are minimal by comparison but
underline the benefits Britain may see from a surge in mergers
and acquisitions.
"The big picture here is that the pound has been performing
very strongly," said Steven Saywell, global head of FX strategy
at BNP Paribas in London. "It is one of our top trades going
forward, although we would tend to veer away from it against the
dollar in favour of trading it against the euro and other
crosses."
The pound rose 0.2 percent against the euro to 82.10 pence
in early trade and at $1.6817 also inched back up from the close
of U.S. trading before the long Easter weekend.
Elsewhere on major currency markets, the euro was hovering
near a two-week low against the dollar as expectations the
European Central Bank will try to halt any further strengthening
kept investors away from the single currency.
After a 10 percent surge over 12 months on a trade-weighted
basis, the pound had stalled in the past six weeks as doubts
over the structure of improving economic growth crept in.
Some analysts said more improvement may be difficult to come
by this week before March retail sales numbers, which will
struggle to match highs from the turn of the year.
"Despite much better weather with the later Easter this
year, it is reported that high street footfall fell by over 10
percent on Easter Sunday compared to last year," South African
bank Investec wrote in a note to clients.
"The pound is likely to remain range-bound in the current
environment but will be sensitive to breaks above 1.6870 and
1.2240 against the dollar and euro respectively, to potentially
trigger the next leg of the pound rally."
Expectations an improving economy will prompt the Bank of
England to raise interest rates in the first half of next year
have been at the centre of the pound's gains. BoE minutes on
Wednesday will also provide the latest food for thought on
whether the bank is really likely to deliver before general
elections next May.
