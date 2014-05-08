* Sterling steady near five-year highs versus dollar

* Firm economic data boosts expectations of early rate rise

* BoE committee to consider range of data

* Short-dated gilt yields near three-year highs

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, May 8 Sterling traded flat on Thursday ahead of a Bank of England meeting faced with deciding how to react to an economy which has largely met the targets set previously by the bank for raising interest rates.

The bank is not expected to act at its May meeting, but growing evidence of economic improvement, and the prospect of more merger-generated corporate flows, have kept the pound on the rise.

That said, many analysts say the bulk of the good news - and a resulting rise in interest rates next year - look solidly priced in to sterling and that the push this week towards $1.70 has stemmed as much from broader weakness of the dollar as pound strength.

"We're not calling for a big push past $1.70 at the moment," said Michael Sneyd, a strategist with BNP Paribas in London. "The market has lost momentum again and it may depend on the dollar weakening further (to push sterling higher)."

At meetings where the BoE does not alter policy it does not as a rule issue any kind of statement on policy. But analysts do see the prospect of some division on the council over the need to take action, particularly on the expansion of some bits of the British housing market.

Data from Halifax on Thursday showed house prices rose 8.5 percent year on year in the three months to April, although monthly growth was a little slower. Concern voiced by a number of BoE officials has spurred speculation its separate Financial Policy Committee that it action may be taken to head off any new bubble in prices.

But the case for the bank also delivering outright rises in interest rates is also building.

"What may give us a surprise is the minutes in two weeks time," Sneyd said. "If we start to get a change in tone or possibly a split in the consensus on the council, then that may give sterling the fuel it needs to go higher."

Interest rates remain at record lows of 0.5 percent but British two-year government bond yields have jumped around 25 basis points in the past two months at a time when the U.S. and euro zone equivalents have only inched higher.

Sterling was steady at $1.6958, having risen as high as $1.6996 on Tuesday. It last topped $1.70 in August 2009. Trade-weighted sterling also rose to its highest since late 2008 at 86.9, up nearly 12 percent since March of last year.

"It still looks to us like we're set fair on sterling, it keeps grinding higher," said one London-based dealer. "We've stopped here for a minute but there's no reason it can't get past $1.70." (Editing by Mark Heinrich)