LONDON May 14 Sterling rose to a 16-month high
against the euro on Wednesday, extending recent gains before an
inflation report from the Bank of England that could set the
stage for UK monetary tightening in coming months.
Labour market data is also due on Wednesday, at 0830 GMT an
hour before the inflation report, and both sets of figures could
potentially provide strong signals on the timing of an expected
rise in interest rates.
Some analysts are beginning to speculate a first hike could
come in late 2014 rather than early next year.
The euro was 0.1 percent lower against the pound at 81.33
pence, its lowest since January 2013. Sterling was
also firm against the dollar at $1.6870, with bulls eyeing the
near five-year high of $1.6997 struck last week.
Many analysts expect the BoE to start its tightening cycle
before the other major global central banks.
"We hold a bullish view for the pound at present and expect
the market's view of the BoE being first to raise its official
interest rate to be reinforced by the quarterly inflation report
and the press conference by Governor (Mark) Carney," said Derek
Halpenny, European head of global markets research at Bank of
Tokyo Mitsubishi.
Sterling's trade-weighted index traded near a 5 1/2 year
high OF 86.9.
The euro was also hurt by a media report on Tuesday that the
Bundesbank was ready to back a raft of stimulus measures for the
euro zone economy if the European Central Bank cuts its own
inflation forecasts next week.
That bolstered expectations of policy easing by the European
Central Bank next month. Reuters on Wednesday quoted sources as
saying the ECB is preparing a package of policy options for its
June meeting, including cuts in all its interest rates and
targeted measures aimed at boosting lending to small- and
mid-sized firms.
The difference in the monetary policy outlooks in the UK and
the euro zone has helped push the yield premium offered by
two-year British gilts over euro zone bonds
to its widest since 2008. This too has helped the
pound, traders said.
