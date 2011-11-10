LONDON Nov 10 Sterling hit an eight-month high against the euro on Thursday as Italy's growing debt problems continued to hit the single currency, while the push into perceived safe-havens saw the pound struggle versus the dollar.

The euro EURGBP=D4 fell to 84.86 pence, its weakest since early March, and analysts said sterling's outlook versus the single currency continued to hinge on the latest developments in the euro zone debt crisis.

Sterling trade was likely to be subdued ahead of a monetary policy decision by the Bank of England later in the day. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates at a record low and leave its asset-buying program on hold. [ID:nL6E7M95GD]

"In view of QE (Quantitative Easing) happening last month, the likelihood is that the focus remains front and centre on developments in Europe," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.

Italian 10-year bond yields IT10YT=TWEB breached the landmark 7 percent level on Wednesday, past the point at which fellow euro zone states were forced to stop issuing new debt and seek bailouts, raising fears over the future the euro zone.

Despite its gains versus the euro, sterling GBP=D4 was unable to gain versus the dollar, and traded at $1.5930, little changed on the day.

"The backdrop continues to look troublesome so that could mean sterling under some pressure under the U.S. dollar but to grind (higher) against the euro," Stretch said.

He added that over the longer-term the euro could fall as far as 82-83 pence.

Commerzbank technical analysts highlighted Wednesday's break below the euro/sterling 200-week moving average of 85.40 pence as a landmark development.

If this is sustained at Friday's close, the pair may trade down to 83.53 pence -- a support line drawn connecting lows hit in mid-2008 and mid-2010.

Below that, the 2010 low of 80.67 is a target in one to three months, Commerzbank said.

