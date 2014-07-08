LONDON, July 8 Sterling fell to session lows against both the dollar and the euro on Tuesday after data showed British factory output suffering an unexpected fall in May.

The pound fell against the dollar to $1.7086 after the data from $1.7137 beforehand. Against the euro, sterling weakened to 79.59 pence per euro, from 79.35 before the data .

Factory output dropped by 1.3 percent in May, its biggest fall since January 2013 and in contrast to economists' forecasts for a solid 0.4 percent increase, the Office for National Statistics said. In annual terms, output was still up 3.7 percent.

The September gilt future extended gains after the data, rising by more than 10 ticks to 109.67, up 27 ticks on the day. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index extended losses after the data to trade 0.4 percent lower at 1,376.14 points. (Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa and Andy Bruce; Editing by Patrick Graham)