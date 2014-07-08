By Jemima Kelly
| LONDON, July 8
LONDON, July 8 Sterling fell on Tuesday after an
unexpected dip in British factory and industrial output prompted
some of those who have benefited from the pound's surge in the
past month to cash in some of that gain.
Factory output dropped by 1.3 percent in May on the month,
the Office for National Statistics said, its biggest fall since
January 2013 and in contrast to economists' forecasts for a 0.4
percent increase.
In annual terms, however, output was still up 3.7 percent
and analysts said the broad picture of a robust economic
recovery that has driven sterling 14 percent higher in just over
a year was still in place.
The pound fell against the dollar to as low as $1.7085 after
the data, from $1.7137 beforehand, though it then
recovered slightly to trade at around $1.7097, down 0.2 percent
on the day.
"The key question is to what extent the data should be seen
as a precursor of potential loss of growth momentum further down
the road. We do not think that is the case, however," said
Valentin Marinov, a currency strategist at Citigroup.
Against the euro, sterling weakened to 79.59 pence per euro
from 79.35 pence, before strengthening a little to
79.52 pence.
The decline in manufacturing output comes after the sector
recorded its strongest growth in nearly four years in the first
quarter, and goes against the grain of generally robust
private-sector surveys.
The latest update to growth forecasts from the respected
NIESR thinktank, expected later on Tuesday, should also provide
grist for the mill.
The Bank of England forecast in May that Britain's economic
growth would start to slow in the second half of this year,
though more recently Governor Mark Carney said he had seen
little sign that this was about to happen.
"Taken as a whole the UK data still points at quite a
resilient, robust recovery. Sentiment indicators - manufacturing
PMIs - seem to suggest that the drop we saw in May need not be
sustained and could actually be reversed before long," said
Marinov.
Industrial output - which makes up 15 percent of the economy
- also dropped by 0.7 percent on the month in May, its biggest
fall since August 2013, causing annual growth to slow to 2.3
percent.
The September gilt future extended gains after the
data, rising by more than 10 ticks to 109.67, up 27 ticks on the
day. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index extended
losses after the data to trade 0.4 percent lower at 1,376.14
points.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa and Andy Bruce;
Editing by Patrick Graham and Susan Fenton)