By Nia Williams

LONDON, Aug 18 Sterling eased versus the dollar on Thursday, tracking a fall in European shares as weakening risk appetite saw investors seek safe-haven currencies, but losses were muted as the UK economy was seen holding up better than the euro zone and United States.

Investor jitters over slowing global growth pushed the pound down 0.2 percent to $1.6502 , but it remained within sight of Wednesday's 3-1/2 month high of $1.6590.

Sterling also fell briefly on slightly weaker-than-expected UK retail sales data, which showed just 0.2 percent growth in July compared to a 0.3 percent forecast.

Market players said the dip was a knee-jerk reaction and the pound was gaining support from the perception it was the best of a bad bunch of currencies.

"Despite negative data coming out of the UK suggesting there's quite a significant cyclical downturn taking place, global investors see the UK as relatively stable from a political and ratings perspective against Europe and the U.S.," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.

"In the near term sterling looks likely to hold up relatively well despite a deterioration in the data, although that's more a reflection of the uncertain outlook globally."

Traders cited topside stop-loss orders around $1.6640 but there were no reports of substantial stops on the downside, suggesting market players expect the pound to rally further.

Technical charts suggest the next level of topside resistance for sterling is around $1.6740, the late April high.

QUASI-SAFE HAVEN?

Investor confidence has taken a severe knock in recent weeks as the United States lost its triple-A credit rating from Standard and Poor's and the euro zone debt crisis spread from the region's periphery to the core economies of Italy, Spain and most recently France.

"All Western currencies are in various forms of trouble. There's been a return towards sterling because it has got a higher rating and does not have the troubles of the euro zone," said Patrick Armstrong, fund manager at Armstrong Investment Management, which has $420 million in assets under management.

"We see sterling at $1.70 over the next three months. There will be continued flow out of the dollar as people are looking at sterling as a quasi-safe haven."

Still, some analysts warned the contradiction between the UK's recent run of weak data and sterling strength was highlighted in the gilt market, where the usual close correlation between the U.S. and UK two-year government bond spread and sterling versus the dollar has diverged.

Historical data suggests for the strong correlation to persist, either the yield spread would have to widen, or sterling would have to fall back to around $1.6200, Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com, said.

Against the euro, sterling was steady at 87.21 pence , with persistent concerns that policymakers are not doing enough to tackle the debt crisis keeping the single currency tightly rangebound.

Analysts said support for the euro came in around 86.75 pence, near the 200-day moving average, and a break below that level would open the door for a push down to the August 5 low of 86.44 pence. (Editing by Catherine Evans)