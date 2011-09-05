* Pound hits 1-1/2 month low vs dollar of $1.6061

* Weak PMI data increases talk of more BoE stimulus

* UK services sector sees fastest slowdown in a decade

* Pound up vs euro on debt worries, but gains seen limited

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Sept 5 Sterling hit a 1-1/2 month low against the dollar on Monday after data showed a sharp slowdown in the UK services sector, fuelling speculation the Bank of England may resort to another round of asset purchasing to boost the economy.

The pound was also hit along with other perceived higher risk currencies on concerns major economies may return to recession after weak U.S. jobs data and mounting concerns about euro zone debt and banking sector problems.

The pound fell nearly 1 percent on the day to $1.6061 , its lowest level since July 19. A close below its 200-day moving average at $1.6123 would be seen as technically bearish and could see it target a move towards $1.6000. It last traded at $1.6098.

Market players said sterling would remain under pressure after the UK services purchasing managers' index unexpectedly fell to 51.1 in August from 55.4 in July, the biggest drop in more than a decade. It followed a survey last week showing manufacturing contracting at its fastest pace in more than two years.

"The chances of more quantitative easing (QE) in the UK have increased marginally on the basis of the PMI numbers, though the BoE may still be some way from this as the UK has an inflation cycle that is yet to peak," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.

Bank of England policymakers will announce their latest rate decision on Thursday and are also likely to discuss the case for more monetary stimulus, although minutes of the meeting will not be published until later this month.

The BoE Monetary Policy Committee is expected to keep interest rates at record lows until 2013 due to the UK's poor growth prospects.

"There has been much more talk of potential QE and although I don't think anybody will expect the BoE to do anything this week, these numbers will leave market participants in sterling pretty nervous," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, strategist at JP Morgan Private Bank.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note they thought the BoE was most likely to engage in a second round of quantitative easing, dubbed QE2, in November and purchase around 100 billion pounds in assets.

EURO UNDERPERFORMS

The pound gained slightly against the euro , which was hampered by worries the euro zone sovereign debt crisis could spiral out of policymakers' control.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at 87.55 pence and analysts said it may fall further towards its early August low of 86.44 pence as investors seek alternatives to the single currency.

However, concerns about a fragile UK economy and the UK banking sector's exposure to the euro zone crisis were expected to limit the pound's gains.

"In this environment sterling doesn't do great against the dollar or the yen but holds its own against the euro which has bigger problems," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.

"But given the contagion channels between the UK and the euro zone in terms of trade and the financial systems it is hard to say any negative news for the euro is good for sterling." (Additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Susan Fenton)