By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Sept 12 Sterling hovered close to a seven-and-a-half month low against the dollar on Tuesday, after inflation figures failed to quell speculation that the Bank of England could opt for further easing and the UK trade deficit widened unexpectedly.

Comments from BoE policymaker Adam Posen, who said the central bank should immediately add more monetary stimulus, weighed on the pound, though traders said the impact was limited as Posen has been alone among the Bank's nine policymakers with his long-standing call for more QE.

Sterling was down 0.35 percent at $1.5801 against the dollar , not far from an earlier low of $1.5762, its weakest since Jan. 25. Traders said stop loss orders were triggered around $1.5780, the low hit on July 12 following a large spike lower.

Further falls could see it break below the Jan. 25 low of $1.5750, where traders cited talk of an option barrier.

Annual CPI inflation in Britain picked up to 4.5 percent in August from 4.4 percent in July, in line with expectations.

However, analysts said the increase was not sufficient to dent expectations that UK interest rates will stay at record lows for a prolonged period, with a risk the BoE may begin another bout of quantitative easing to boost a flagging economy.

Further data showed an unexpected deterioration in the UK's trade deficit to its widest since last December, denting hopes that a weak pound may help boost exports and offset a dampening in consumer demand.

"The combination of data is not constructive. Investors are wary of holding sterling, especially against the dollar, in an environment of risk aversion," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC.

He added he expected sterling to drop below $1.5700 against the dollar if UK data remains weak. However, the euro may "grind lower" against sterling on worries about the prospect of the euro zone debt crisis spreading further.

FALLS VS EURO

The pound also edged lower against the euro. The single currency rose on a report that France and Germany would issue a joint statement about Greece on Tuesday, but then trimmed those gains and turned lower versus the dollar as this was denied.

The euro was up 0.1 percent on the day at 86.30 pence, having at one point risen nearly half a percent on the day to 86.60 pence . However, analysts said euro zone debt concerns may limit the euro's scope for gains.

Charts showed the euro's high of 86.60 pence coincided with technical resistance, the 38.2 percent retracement of the Aug. 31 - Sep. 12 slide.

The euro has fallen sharply from levels above 88 pence last week due to mounting worries over a potential Greek default, rising Italian bond yields and concerns over French banks.

However, sentiment towards sterling was also expected to remain negative due to concerns about a weak UK economy, particularly given weakness in the country's two largest trading partners, the euro zone and the United States.

"The ongoing large trade deficit in July is disappointing for UK growth prospects," said Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight.

"While there was a welcome rebound in exports after a dip in June, this was countered by increased imports. Furthermore, weakened global growth, particularly the slowdown in the euro zone, does not bode well for UK exports in the near term at least".

A survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors on Tuesday gave more downbeat news on the UK, showing house prices in England and Wales fell in August and transactions slipped to levels last seen during the recession in 2009.

This week the UK will release unemployment and retail sales data. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)