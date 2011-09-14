(Adds quotes, details, update prices)

* Sterling falls to 8-month low of $1.5706 versus dollar

* Concerns over UK economic growth weighing on the pound

* UK's exposure to euro zone banking sector also a worry

* Mounting calls for more QE; pound may fall to $1.55

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Sept 14 Sterling fell to eight-month lows versus a broadly firmer dollar on Wednesday, hit by concerns over the impact of the euro zone's debt crisis on UK growth and British banks, which could force the Bank of England into more economic stimulus.

The dollar rose broadly versus a currency basket to trade with gains of around 0.4 percent for the day as mounting worries over the euro zone's debt problems pushed investors away from riskier currencies.

The pound fell to $1.5706 in early European dealing, its lowest since mid-January. Traders said it had found support placed around the October 2009 lows of $1.5708, with the October 2010 lows around $1.5650 seen as a stronger cushion.

"If the euro area gets toppled, export led growth is not going to materialise in the UK," said Raghav Subbarao, currency strategist at Barclays Capital.

"Sterling is a more high beta currency which is dependent on growth mainly led by exports. It has been weakening as global growth conditions are starting to deteriorate."

Sterling was last trading with losses of around 0.1 percent for the day at $1.5758, with traders citing a lack of liquidity across the major currencies, making for tough trading conditions.

The euro traded close to flat versus sterling at 86.57 pence. Traders said a large 87.00 option expiry may act as a pull on the pair into the 1400 GMT cut-off.

The euro had fallen to a six-month low against the pound on Monday at 85.31 as the single currency came under broad selling pressure amid speculation over the potential for a Greek default and rising Italian and Spanish government bond yields.

The euro did manage to garner some support on Wednesday after European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said the Commission will soon present options for the introduction of euro bonds, but warned it would not put an end to the crisis.

UK EXPOSURE TO EURO ZONE

The euro zone's debt crisis is placing its banking sector under severe strain, prompting rating agencies Moody's to cut the credit ratings of France's Credit Agricole SA and Societe Generale on Wednesday, which places another drag on the UK through it's exposure to euro zone banks.

"The UK banking sector is exposed to the euro zone crisis, particularly to Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain" said Chris Turner, head of fx strategy at ING.

"We don't want see them take a hit on their exposure to French banks as well," he said, adding that a break of $1.5700 for sterling could open the way for a deeper correction towards $1.5500.

MORE QE?

Sterling's recent losses have been compounded by a string of weak economic data in the UK, which many analysts believe could force the BoE into pumping more money into the economy to try and stimulate growth.

Data on Wednesday showed the number of Britons claiming unemployment benefit rose slightly less than expected last month, although the number of people without work on the wider ILO measure showed its biggest rise in two years.

A severe round of fiscal cuts from the UK's coalition government to try and bring British public finances back into line may also be having a detrimental effect on the economy, and act as another negative pull on the pound.

"It looks like we are starting to see a downturn in the labour market which is not surprising given the economic performance. With public sector employment down 111,000, spending cuts appear to be starting to bite and the private sector is not yet taking up all the slack."

Markets widely expect interest rates in the UK to be left on hold at least until the end of 2012 in spite of stubbornly high inflation. Data on Tuesday showed annual CPI inflation in picked up to 4.5 percent in August from 4.4 percent in July. .

"With continued calls for further stimulus measures rising by the day, it appears that momentum is building for further QE from the Bank of England," said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets.

Markets await the minutes of this month's BoE rate setting meeting, scheduled for release next Wednesday, to see if the Monetary Policy Committee are any closer to adopting more stimulus.

Last month's minutes showed two members dropped their calls for higher rates in a move that could pave the way for the launch of a second round of quantitative easing.

"The BOE don't want to get caught in a stagflation argument with high inflation and unemployment in the UK, but if emergency easing is required, they will deliver," said Turner at ING. (Editing by Toby Chopra)