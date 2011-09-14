(Adds quotes, details, update prices)
* Sterling falls to 8-month low of $1.5706 versus dollar
* Concerns over UK economic growth weighing on the pound
* UK's exposure to euro zone banking sector also a worry
* Mounting calls for more QE; pound may fall to $1.55
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Sept 14 Sterling fell to eight-month
lows versus a broadly firmer dollar on Wednesday, hit by
concerns over the impact of the euro zone's debt crisis on UK
growth and British banks, which could force the Bank of England
into more economic stimulus.
The dollar rose broadly versus a currency basket to trade
with gains of around 0.4 percent for the day as mounting
worries over the euro zone's debt problems pushed investors away
from riskier currencies.
The pound fell to $1.5706 in early European
dealing, its lowest since mid-January. Traders said it had found
support placed around the October 2009 lows of $1.5708, with the
October 2010 lows around $1.5650 seen as a stronger cushion.
"If the euro area gets toppled, export led growth is not
going to materialise in the UK," said Raghav Subbarao, currency
strategist at Barclays Capital.
"Sterling is a more high beta currency which is dependent on
growth mainly led by exports. It has been weakening as global
growth conditions are starting to deteriorate."
Sterling was last trading with losses of around 0.1 percent
for the day at $1.5758, with traders citing a lack of liquidity
across the major currencies, making for tough trading
conditions.
The euro traded close to flat versus sterling at 86.57
pence. Traders said a large 87.00 option expiry may
act as a pull on the pair into the 1400 GMT cut-off.
The euro had fallen to a six-month low against the pound on
Monday at 85.31 as the single currency came under broad selling
pressure amid speculation over the potential for a Greek default
and rising Italian and Spanish government bond yields.
The euro did manage to garner some support on Wednesday
after European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said the
Commission will soon present options for the introduction of
euro bonds, but warned it would not put an end to the crisis.
UK EXPOSURE TO EURO ZONE
The euro zone's debt crisis is placing its banking sector
under severe strain, prompting rating agencies Moody's to cut
the credit ratings of France's Credit Agricole SA and Societe
Generale on Wednesday, which places another drag on the UK
through it's exposure to euro zone banks.
"The UK banking sector is exposed to the euro zone crisis,
particularly to Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain" said
Chris Turner, head of fx strategy at ING.
"We don't want see them take a hit on their exposure to
French banks as well," he said, adding that a break of $1.5700
for sterling could open the way for a deeper correction towards
$1.5500.
MORE QE?
Sterling's recent losses have been compounded by a string of
weak economic data in the UK, which many analysts believe could
force the BoE into pumping more money into the economy to try
and stimulate growth.
Data on Wednesday showed the number of Britons claiming
unemployment benefit rose slightly less than expected last
month, although the number of people without work on the wider
ILO measure showed its biggest rise in two years.
A severe round of fiscal cuts from the UK's coalition
government to try and bring British public finances back into
line may also be having a detrimental effect on the economy, and
act as another negative pull on the pound.
"It looks like we are starting to see a downturn in the
labour market which is not surprising given the economic
performance. With public sector employment down 111,000,
spending cuts appear to be starting to bite and the private
sector is not yet taking up all the slack."
Markets widely expect interest rates in the UK to be left on
hold at least until the end of 2012 in spite of stubbornly high
inflation. Data on Tuesday showed annual CPI inflation in
picked up to 4.5 percent in August from 4.4 percent in July.
"With continued calls for further stimulus measures rising
by the day, it appears that momentum is building for further QE
from the Bank of England," said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC
Markets.
Markets await the minutes of this month's BoE rate setting
meeting, scheduled for release next Wednesday, to see if the
Monetary Policy Committee are any closer to adopting more
stimulus.
Last month's minutes showed two members dropped their calls
for higher rates in a move that could pave the way for the
launch of a second round of quantitative easing.
"The BOE don't want to get caught in a stagflation argument
with high inflation and unemployment in the UK, but if emergency
easing is required, they will deliver," said Turner at ING.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)