* UK retail sales data pushes sterling to session high vs dlr

* Sterling oversold on charts, bounce seen as corrective

* Euro/sterling off highs, holds above 200-day moving average

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Sept 15 Sterling pulled away from eight-month lows against the dollar on Thursday, drawing support from UK retail sales data which was not as bad as forecast, but gains are likely to run out of steam on growing expectations of more monetary stimulus.

Data showed British retail sales fell 0.2 percent in August, slightly better than expectations of a 0.3 percent decline, although underlying sales remained flat, highlighting sluggish consumer demand.

"The market was positioned for a worse number, and the data has provided some relief to sterling," said Richard Driver, currency analyst at Caxton FX.

"But the broader picture is that the UK economy is still seeing recessionary conditions and the risk of more quantitative easing is very much alive. Sterling's gains should be capped at $1.59."

Sterling was up 0.2 percent at $1.5797 against the U.S. dollar, rising from around $1.5770 before the retail sales data. On the downside, bids are seen at $1.5730 while upside stops lie above $1.5820. Near term support is seen around its 8-month low of $1.5706, with the October 2010 low of $1.5650 likely to be a stronger cushion.

On daily momentum charts the pound is oversold, making it due for an upward correction against the dollar.

Sterling's recent losses have been compounded by a slew of weak economic data in the UK, which many analysts believe could force the Bank of England into pumping more money to stimulate growth.

Data on Wednesday showed the number of Britons without work on the wider ILO measure posted its biggest rise in two years. Rising unemployment, falling wages and rising inflation are likely to hurt domestic demand in coming months, analysts say.

Separately on Thursday, BOE's August inflation attitudes survey showed expectations for the next 12 months rose to their highest level in three years.

But that had little impact on the pound, with inflationary pressures less of a concern for traders who are increasingly factoring in chances of more monetary policy easing.

Also weighing on sterling is the euro zone's sovereign debt problems, which threaten the region's banking sector. UK banks have a significant exposure to Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain.

According to the BIS, UK bank exposure to the fiscally weak euro zone countries, excluding Italy, was 14 percent of GDP and larger than that of French or German banks.

"Sterling will struggle in the near term as the UK is closely associated with the euro zone through trade and financial ties," said Ankita Dudani, G-10 currency strategist at RBS Global Banking.

"Also at a time when fiscal policy is tight in UK, there will be expectation of more easier monetary policy, and markets are pricing that."

Against the euro, sterling was flat on the day at 87.18 pence , easing from 87.36 before the UK data was released. It was holding above its 200-day moving average which comes in at 87 pence with near-term resistance seen around its 55-day moving average at 87.88 pence.

The euro had fallen to a six-month low against the pound on Monday at 85.31 as the single currency came under broad selling pressure on speculation over a possible Greek default. (Editing by Toby Chopra)