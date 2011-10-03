(Recasts, adds quote, detail)
* Sterling falls sharply as traders cite algorithmic dealing
error
* Pound recovers some losses though still down 0.4 percent
on day
* UK manufacturing activity unexpectedly grows but economy
fragile
* Focus on Thursday's BoE decision and speculation of QE
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Oct 3 Sterling fell against the dollar
on Monday, hit by the effects of an erroneous trade on an
electronic dealing platform, while overall sentiment towards the
pound was fragile on expectations that more monetary easing may
be needed to revive the economy.
A survey of the UK manufacturing sector came in above
forecasts but this did little to offset the view that Britain's
economy is struggling to cope with the domestic effects of
fiscal austerity and the impact of the euro zone's debt crisis.
Sterling fell sharply around the release of the data, with
traders pinning the blame on a computer-generated trade.
"It was a miss-hit on cable and we hear an algo just stuck
an offer at $1.5480 in the machine which should have been
$1.5580," said a London-based trader.
The pound quickly recovered some losses to trade at $1.5530,
but was still down around 0.3 percent for the day, struggling
with the combined effects of mounting problems in the European
banking sector and an overall grim outlook for the UK economy.
Shares in Franco-Belgian bank Dexia - heavily
exposed to loans to Greece -- fell sharply as French and Belgian
finance ministers readied for a meeting to discuss ways to shore
up its troubled balance sheet. News that Athens had missed
deficit targets also hit risk sentiment.
"You'd want to be short of sterling against the dollar with
the negative risk sentiment this morning, overlayed with a
reasonable probability of more quantitative easing for the UK
economy this week," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at
CIBC.
Traders said the September low of $1.5325 was the next key
downside target for the pound, while options dealers said there
had been good demand for downside sterling strikes in the
$1.50/1.51 area.
Sterling has struggled in recent weeks as a faltering UK
economy and worries over global growth put pressure on the Bank
of England's Monetary Policy Committee to restart its asset
purchase programme, with some traders speculating the bank will
resume easing at this Thursday's MPC meeting.
British manufacturing activity unexpectedly returned to
growth for the first time in three months in September, but a
fall in export orders cast a shadow over the outlook.
"September's CIPS/Markit report on manufacturing suggests
that output in the industrial sector might have increased a bit
-- but it still seems likely that the sector remained in
recession in Q3 as a whole," said Samuel Tombs at Capital
Economics.
Sterling traded with slight losses versus the euro at 85.96
pence after the erroneous sterling/dollar trade had allowed the
euro to rise to 86.31 .
But the pound remained in sight of a three-week high of
85.61 hit earlier on Monday. Technical analysts said the
200-week moving average at 85.05 was key support, while a break
below the September trough of 85.31 would take euro/sterling to
a seven-month low.
"Under a worst-case scenario or even in the event of a
gradual, further deterioration in euro area financial
conditions, EUR/GBP could break into the 0.78-0.83 range," said
Stephen Gallo, Head of Market Analysis at Schneider FX.
"By the time that range comes into view - if it comes into
view - we may have already witnessed another round of BoE asset
purchases."
(Editing by Toby Chopra)