(Updates prices, adds quote)

* Sterling climbs after UK services PMI surprises

* Data does little to alter expectations of QE

* Any bounce in sterling seen capped at $1.55-traders

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Oct 5 Sterling pared losses on Wednesday after a UK services sector survey surprised to the upside, but stayed under pressure on growing expectations the Bank of England will soon announce further quantitative easing to boost the economy.

Some investors cut bearish bets against the UK currency in the wake of the better-than-expected data, but others used sterling's rise as an opportunity to sell. The survey did little to dampen speculation policymakers will loosen monetary policy further in the near term, traders said.

Sterling was down 0.3 percent on the day at $1.5438 , having climbed to around $1.5474 from $1.5439 immediately after the survey of services sector purchasing managers (PMI) was released.

Traders cited decent offers above $1.55, a level that is likely to see resistance in the short term. The currency came within striking distance of falling past last month's low of $1.5326 on Tuesday and a drop below that would take it to the lowest since early September 2010.

"Notwithstanding the services sector PMI, there are risks that the UK economy is headed towards a recession and sterling's performance reflects that," said Steve Barrow, currency analyst at Standard Bank.

"We are expecting the BOE to move this week with 50 billion pounds of stimulus and that could also weigh on the pound."

Sentiment towards sterling has soured markedly in recent weeks on expectations more quantitative easing (QE) may be needed to revive the flagging economy. Another round of the emergency monetary easing would expand the BOE's balance sheet and flood the market with the UK currency.

A Reuters poll of currency strategists showed they expect sterling to remain under pressure in the near-term thanks to the increasing likelihood of a second round of QE, and trade around $1.54 a month from now.

While some investors speculate the bank could announce more easing as early as Thursday, November is still seen as a more likely date. In a note Morgan Stanley analysts said any rally in sterling as a result of QE not being announced on Thursday should be used as a renewed selling opportunity.

ECB RATE DECISION

The BoE's policy committee starts its two-day meeting on Wednesday amid mounting turmoil in the euro zone, the UK's biggest export market, and growing worries that the sovereign debt crisis in the euro area will hurt banks across the region.

The euro was up 0.2 percent against the pound at 86.32 pence , having fallen to a session low of 85.90 after the services sector survey was released. The shared currency bounced from a nine-month low against the dollar hit on Tuesday, but that rally seemed to be running out of steam.

Moody's downgraded Italy's bond rating by three notches to A2 which brought it in line with Standard and Poor's while investors remained sceptical about euro zone policymakers ability to act in a swift manner to prevent instability in the region's banking sector.

The European Central Bank also decides on rates on Thursday and analysts said any marked difference in the outlook of the two central banks was likely to impact heavily on the euro versus the pound.

John Hydeskov, chief analyst at Danske Bank, said he expected the BoE to announce more easing and the ECB to keep rates on hold, pushing the euro higher.

"When people realise the ECB is not that dovish and the BoE is providing more stimulus euro/sterling will rise. It will probably break above 87 pence, and perhaps move towards 88 pence," he said. (Additional reporting by Nia Williams)