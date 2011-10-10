(Adds quote, details, updates prices)

* Sterling lags euro which rises after Merkel/Sarkozy pledge

* Pound gains versus dollar on better risk sentiment

* Knee-jerk negative reaction to QE passes, positioning limits downside

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Oct 10 Sterling fell against a broadly firmer euro on Monday after the German and French leaders promised a new plan to recapitalise Europe's banks, though the pound gained against a struggling U.S. dollar.

Sterling continued to hold above last Thursday's lows hit after the Bank of England announced earlier than expected that it would restart its asset purchase scheme to try and stimulate demand in Britain's ailing economy.

Analysts said a lack of new UK data or newsflow meant moves in the pound were largely driven by swings in risk appetite, with the knee-jerk negative reaction to the surprise timing of more quantitative easing wearing off.

"Sterling's underperformance against euro today is driven by optimism in response to the Merkel/Sarkozy meeting over the weekend, and I think that move can continue towards 87 pence," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FX Pro.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy offered no details of their plan after they met, but they pledged to do what is necessary to shore up banks, settle the Greek debt crisis and help growth in Europe, giving a boost to risk sentiment.

The euro rose broadly and was up around 0.9 percent against the pound at 86.70 pence , off last week's high of 87.35. Technical analysts said a decisive break above the 200-day moving average at 87.13 would be needed to open up further topside potential.

"Normally more QE would be negative for a currency, but given most of the major central banks are contemplating more easing themselves, it's not weighing on the pound as much this time around," said Derks.

BoE policymaker Martin Weale said on Sunday there is still room for more QE, as Britain's economy struggles in the face of fiscal austerity and a potential deepening of the euro zone's dent crisis.

Sterling was up around 0.6 percent at $1.5655 against a softening U.S. dollar, well above a 14-month low of $1.5270 hit in the wake of the BoE's QE announcement. Traders cited offers around $1.5700/20, with a break of the September high of $1.5716 needed for fresh buying momentum.

"Sterling/dollar is primarily being driven by euro/dollar today, but the euro's gains look fragile as pledges being made now by policymakers are likely to be difficult to deliver upon in the future," said Adam Cole, global head of fx strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Traders added the recovery in sterling from its post-BoE lows against the dollar had been driven by profit taking and short-covering, with latest IMM positioning showing extreme short positions, making any further losses less likely in the near-term. (Editing by Toby Chopra)